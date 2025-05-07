Trump Issues Orders to Save Woman, 69, Who May Die in Prison for Fighting Election Fraud

In an increasingly leftist Colorado, President Donald Trump is working to balance the scales of Lady Justice.

In a state where a man convicted of actual election fraud was sentenced to only 20 days in jail, a former county clerk has been imprisoned for nine years for her activities aimed at questioning the results of the 2020 presidential election.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump weighed in on no uncertain terms:

“FREE TINA PETERS, NOW!” he wrote.

Tina Peters is the former county clerk of Mesa County, in the western part of the state on the Utah border.

In October, she was sentenced to prison for allowing a conservative operative to access Mesa County’s election system, according to the Associated Press. The incident occurred in May 2021, according to Colorado Public Radio.

From published reports, and a jury’s verdict, there appears to be little doubt that what Peters did constituted a crime, notwithstanding the fact that she apparently did it out of concerns about the integrity of the results in her county’s voting machines.

Should Tina Peters' sentence be reduced to time served? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (269 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

But a nine-year prison term for a 69-year-old woman is flirting with an effective sentence to death behind bars. (Life expectancy for women in the United States is about 80, according to the CDC.)

Considering that a man in Routt County, Colorado, on the border with Wyoming, was sentenced in June 2024 to only a score of days in jail for actually committing voter fraud, according to The Denver Post, and it looks like something is seriously out of whack in the Centennial State.

A lengthy prison sentence to a woman in the later years of her life for a crime like Peters was convicted of sounds like a gross miscarriage of justice. What sounded even grosser, though, was the response to Trump’s post from Colorado’s notorious Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

“Tina Peters is a criminal who compromised her own voting equipment to try to prove Trump’s Big Lie,” Griswold said in a statement, according to Newsweek. “Trump is weaponizing the Department of Justice. We cannot allow him to rewrite history or use his lies to create two tiers of justice for the American people.”

Trump is weaponizing the Department of Justice? Trump wants to create “two tiers of justice for the American people”?

No American conservative who lived through the Biden years could fail to see the hypocrisy of that statement.

Since even before the 2020 election, Democrats from the local to the state to the federal level have shown they are interested in nothing but two tiers of justice for the American people, depending on their political views.

And Democrat-run Colorado is a case in point.

The state has been a leftist embarrassment to the country for years: persecuting a baker for trying to live his faith; attempting to abuse the legal system to keep Trump off the ballot in the 2024 election; having a deceitful, Democratic governor pretending to be blind to illegal alien gangs taking over apartment complexes in the state. The list goes on.

It’s not just Colorado, of course. Americans who watched during the COVID era as churches were forcibly closed while Black Lives Matter rioters were allowed to run wild on the streets of American cities know full well they live in a country where leftist politics get a lot of leeway when it comes to crime enforcement.

But some cases stand out more than others. Tina Peters’ is one of them.

How much good Trump’s post does her is an open question, of course. He’s ordered the Justice Department to “take necessary action” to secure Peters’ release, but the federal justice system is not involved in a state criminal case. Where that goes remains to be seen.

And Colorado’s Democratic officials are nothing if not hostile to the 47th president.

But the effort might pay off if only because of the publicity that’s followed Trump’s post. Lady Justice is blindfolded, too, but Americans can’t be blind to the injustice here.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.