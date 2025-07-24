Trump Issues Perfect Response After UN Pushes Policy Where US Can Be Sued Over Climate

After the International Court of Justice ruled this week that countries are required to cut emissions in the name of climate change, the White House gave a simple reply: “America first.”

Any decision from the court is non-binding, but far-left advocates are hopeful it will cause a chain reaction, leading to “domestic lawsuits” and “other legal actions,” according to the Associated Press.

The case was reportedly brought before the United Nations’ highest court by small island countries, seeking to force international standards onto larger governments.

When Axios reached out to the White House Monday regarding potential penalties the United States could face, the response was direct.

“As always, President Trump and the entire Administration is committed to putting America first and prioritizing the interests of everyday Americans,” Spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said in a statement.

Spot on. We cannot be sucked into global affairs — and follow edicts from other countries — as we rebuild our own domestic infrastructure.

Hence, Trump’s move to withdraw America from the Paris Climate Accords — something he’d already done in his first term, but had to do again after former President Joe Biden reversed it.

“[The ICJ case] specifically calls out the responsibility of industrialized nations to take the lead in limiting emissions,” Axios reported.

Are we supposed to believe that countries like China and Russia are going to have their feet held to the fire on pollution? The target seems to be the United States. Why? Because we have far-left lawmakers willing to throw trillions of dollars at an issue that hasn’t even been fully settled.

First, it was “global warming” because the polar caps were melting, setting up an ice age. Then the argument shifted to temperatures getting hotter, and the phrase was switched to climate change. Every time a doomsday event was predicted, it got pushed off. “The Day After Tomorrow” never came. That’s red flag number one.

Red flag number two is the potential money-laundering aspect. After laundering tactics were exposed inside the USAID by Elon Musk’s DOGE team, what’s to stop climate change funding from being used as a personal piggy bank?

During the Obama years, the firm Solyndra had the federal government cosign a loan for over $500 million in solar technology before it went under, Forbes reported.

The same Forbes piece highlighted how several similar firms were given hundreds of millions of dollars in taxpayer funds, yet they all failed. Where did the money go?

Even CNN had to admit earlier this month that Americans are less concerned with climate change than they have been in years.

CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten showed a poll that asked: “Are Americans afraid of climate change?

“And the answer is: Americans aren’t afraid of climate change,” he said, citing network data going back decades. “Climate activists have not successfully made the case to the American people.”

The numbers showed that people who are ‘greatly worried about climate change’ was initially going up, but then it took a massive dip in 2025. The percentage went all the way down to levels from the year 2000.

When asked if climate change would have an “effect on my home area,” only 17 percent of all adults said yes, with Democrats polling at a mere 27 percent. Independents were even lower at 16 percent, and Republicans were at 6 percent.

“This is across the aisle in terms of the percentage,” Enten added. “They may worry about it in the abstract, but when it comes to their own lives, they don’t worry.”

Environmental regulations are important for clean air, clear skies, and fresh water — but not at the expense of accountability and national autonomy.

Especially when it has devolved into a cult-like religion, where extremists are willing to perpetrate violence to get their way.

Americans are tired of the preaching. They’re tired of the alarmism. But most importantly, they’re tired of having their pockets picked when so many other issues need the country’s undivided attention.

