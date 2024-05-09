Trump Issues Plea to MTG on Johnson Removal - Says We Will Win Big and Soon

Former President Donald Trump praised Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia while urging her and other House Republicans to hold off on removing Speaker Mike Johnson for the time being.

On Wednesday, Greene’s motion to oust the speaker failed in a landslide vote of 359-43, with just 11 Republicans supporting the plan.

A whopping 163 Democrats voted to save Johnson, which lends credence to MTG’s scathing criticism that he’s a puppet of the left. As a reminder, House Democrats vowed last month to block any GOP efforts to remove the Louisiana Republican from the speaker’s chair.

Hours after the motion failed on Wednesday, Trump urged House Republicans to halt further attempts to boot Johnson, saying the intraparty disunity could weaken the GOP in this fall’s elections.

Despite opposing Johnson’s ejection, the former president extolled Greene, who led the efforts to boot the incumbent speaker.

“I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. “She’s got Spirit, she’s got Fight, and I believe she’ll be around, and on our side, for a long time to come.

“However, right now, Republicans have to be fighting the Radical Left Democrats, and all the Damage they have done to our Country. With a Majority of One, shortly growing to three or four, we’re not in a position of voting on a Motion to Vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time.”

The presumptive GOP presidential nominee said he’s doing well in the polls but internal conflicts could hurt him and other Republicans in November.

Do you support Greene's efforts to remove Speaker Johnson? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (93 Votes) No: 59% (134 Votes)

“We are leading in the Presidential Polls by a lot, both Nationally and in the Swing States,” he wrote.

“Likewise, we are doing well in the Senate, and I believe will do well in the House. But if we show DISUNITY, which will be portrayed as CHAOS, it will negatively affect everything!”

Trump also complimented the speaker and expressed optimism for the future, as long as Republicans stand together.

“Mike Johnson is a good man who is trying very hard,” he wrote. “I also wish certain things were done over the last period of two months, but we will get them done, together.

“It is my request that Republicans vote for ‘THE MOTION TO TABLE.’ We WILL WIN BIG – AND IT WILL BE SOON!”

The 10 Republicans who voted with Greene to advance the motion to remove Johnson were:

• Andy Biggs of Arizona

• Eric Burlison of Missouri

• Eli Crane of Arizona

• Warren Davidson of Ohio

• Paul Gosar of Arizona

• Thomas Massie of Kentucky

• Alex Mooney of West Virginia

• Barry Moore of Alabama

• Chip Roy of Texas

• Victoria Spartz of Indiana

Greene and other conservatives have been at odds with Johnson over his support of American taxpayers funding endless foreign wars, especially in Ukraine.

Tonight, you saw the Uniparty in action. Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries, and the rest of the Democrats saved Mike Johnson. pic.twitter.com/67ZOn76yDN — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 8, 2024

It’s a new paradigm in Congress. Nancy Pelosi, and most republicans voted to keep Uniparty Speaker Mike Johnson. These are the eleven, including myself, who voted NOT to save him. pic.twitter.com/8HnfDQ7lBe — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 8, 2024

Last month, Johnson spearheaded a $95 billion foreign policy bill that authorizes an additional $61 billion in aid to Ukraine and an additional $26 billion for Israel.

The bloated foreign aid package passed with Democrats’ support.

So tired of lip service and broken promises. After another $61 billion to Ukraine they will likely ask for more money in September. Ukraine is drafting prisoners now bc they are almost out of men to fight. Washington will send our sons next, they are already saying it. https://t.co/KLhO4EM5md — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 8, 2024

On Thursday morning, Massie lamented the United States’ self-destructive deficit spending.

“America is on a path that won’t end well,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

“We are borrowing money at an unsustainable rate, accumulating enemies through endless war, and eroding rights like free speech & privacy. A Uniparty controls it.”

America is on a path that won’t end well. We are borrowing money at an unsustainable rate, accumulating enemies through endless war, and eroding rights like free speech & privacy. A Uniparty controls it. These congressmen risked their re-elections and credibility to expose it: pic.twitter.com/N05RSXXqhx — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 9, 2024

While Congress is sending billions of U.S. tax dollars to foreign nations, Americans are struggling to pay exorbitant grocery bills as their cities are ravaged by crime and overrun by illegal aliens.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.