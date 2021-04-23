Login
Trump Issues Scathing Statement On LeBron James' 'Racist Rants'

By Jack Davis
Published April 23, 2021 at 7:58am
Former President Donald Trump scolded NBA star LeBron James over a tweet James posted telling the police officer involved in a Columbus, Ohio, shooting, “YOU’RE NEXT.”

James later deleted the tweet aimed at Officer Nicholas Reardon, who on Tuesday shot Ma’Khai Bryant as the 16-year-old was attacking another girl with a knife.

The Los Angeles Laker posted his tweet long after officials had released bodycam footage that showed Bryant was in the act of swinging the knife at a girl when she was shot.

“LeBron James should focus on basketball rather than presiding over the destruction of the NBA, which has just recorded the lowest television RATINGS, by far, in the long and distinguished history of the League,” Trump said in a statement Thursday.

“His RACIST rants are divisive, nasty, insulting, and demeaning. He may be a great basketball player, but he is doing nothing to bring our Country together!” the former president said.

James later explained that he deleted his tweet because it was “being used to create more hate.”

“This isn’t about one officer. it’s about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism,” he said, adding he was “so damn tired of seeing Black people killed by police.”


“I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY,” he wrote.

Many rebuked James for his actions.

James also was taken to task by Miranda Devine in the New York Post.

“Police bodycam video showed a raging Bryant lunging at a smaller girl with a knife at the moment she was shot. Her death is tragic, just as it seems was her short life, spent in and out of foster care,” she wrote.

“But someone was going to die or be seriously injured that day, and quick action by police made sure it was the person wielding the weapon, not her imminent victim,” Divine said. “The officers would have failed in their duty if they had allowed Bryant to continue her attack and, of course, they would have been branded racist for not saving a black girl.

“Police can’t win in this environment, so they will end up vacating the field altogether, which is the aim of the revolutionaries.”

Do you agree with Trump?

She then turned to the NBA star.

“LeBron James, the billionaire, China-boosting, race-baiting basketballer, also couldn’t wait to demonstrate his fealty to the downtrodden,” Divine wrote. “He tweeted a photograph to his 50 million followers of the white ­Columbus police officer alleged to have shot Bryant, with the menacing words: ‘YOU’RE NEXT.’ He deleted the tweet but only after it ­received 40,000 likes.

“Don’t expect him to be censured by the NBA for his rancid lie, either.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
