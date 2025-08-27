Trump Issues Statement After He's Briefed on Catholic School Shooting: 'Please Join Me in Praying'

As the realization of the tragedy that took place in Minneapolis on Wednesday echoed through America, President Donald Trump urged Americans to share prayers for the grieving families.

“I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Donald Trump Truth Social Post 10:47 AM EST 08/27/25 I have been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for… — Fan Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 27, 2025

Earlier Wednesday, at least two children were killed when a yet-unidentified shooter fired through the windows of Annunciation Church as students at Annunciation Catholic School were worshiping, according to KMSP-TV.

Seventeen people were wounded, police said, before the gunman killed himself.

Fourteen of the wounded are children, with two children in critical condition.

The children killed were 8 and 10 years old.

Please join us in prayer for the family, friends and community of this horrific evil shooting at the Annunciation Church in Minneapolis MN today 🙏💔..

As details emerge pray for our first responders .. PSALM 34:18

“The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are… pic.twitter.com/PMVwUbFYXs — Paula White-Cain (@Paula_White) August 27, 2025



Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey offered a different response from Trump.

“Don’t say this is about thoughts and prayers right now, these kids were literally praying,” Frey said.

The shooting took place during Mass held two days after the school opened on Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

“During the Mass, a gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the Mass,” he said, according to NBC.

“This was a deliberate act of violence against innocent children and other people worshiping. The sheer cruelty and cowardice of firing into a church full of children is absolutely incomprehensible,” he said, according to CNN.

Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said an employee of her office had three children at the school, one of whom witnessed a friend being shot, according to NBC.

“These kids are doing an all-school Mass and had to watch several of her friends get shot — one in the back, one in the neck,” Klobuchar said, per NBC.

Pray for those impacted by the tragic shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis. As many as 20 people could be injured. The shooting happened during the morning Mass. God help these families. pic.twitter.com/CYRXyQnkoo — Raymond Arroyo (@RaymondArroyo) August 27, 2025

“And they all got down under the pews and she — her daughter, of course, was not shot — but her daughter ended up being the one to tell one of the dads of one of the other kids that his daughter had been shot,” she said.

Bill Bienemann, who lives a couple of blocks away, said he heard about 50 shots in a span of about four minutes, according to the Associated Press.

“I was shocked. I said, ‘There’s no way that could be gunfire,’” he said. “There was so much of it. It was sporadic.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.