Trump Issues Stern Mandate, Tells Tech Titans They Will Not Run Up American Utility Bills

One of the biggest problems — of many — that President Donald Trump identified under his predecessor’s regime involved the soaring cost of living to which many Americans were subjected.

By that same token, Trump also appears cognizant that one of the initiatives he supports, the investment in and proliferation of artificial intelligence, could very well lead to Americans feeling the same sort of squeeze they felt under former President Joe Biden.

Aware of that, the president took to Truth Social to issue a mandate to tech companies, saying they will not be allowed to jack up American utility bills.

“Under Sleepy Joe Biden and the Radical Left Democrats, the average American Household’s monthly Utility bills went up MASSIVELY — over 30%!” Trump said. “I never want Americans to pay higher Electricity bills because of Data Centers.”

Of note, AI data centers are often heavily criticized for their substantial usage of water, electricity, and raw materials.

“Therefore, my Administration is working with major American Technology Companies to secure their commitment to the American People, and we will have much to announce in the coming weeks,” Trump continued.

The president then revealed that his administration had already spoken to one of the biggest AI investors in the world.

“First up is Microsoft, who my team has been working with, and which will make major changes beginning this week to ensure that Americans don’t ‘pick up the tab’ for their POWER consumption, in the form of paying higher Utility bills,” Trump posted. “We are the ‘HOTTEST’ Country in the World, and Number One in AI.”

“Data Centers are key to that boom, and keeping Americans FREE and SECURE but, the big Technology Companies who build them must ‘pay their own way.’”

As CNBC reported, major technology firms are racing to expand massive, energy-intensive data centers, while also telling investors that capital spending will keep climbing as artificial intelligence drives demand.

These facilities require unprecedented amounts of electricity, pushing companies to secure long-term power sources to keep pace with growth.

That urgency was on full display last week when Meta revealed it had struck deals with three nuclear energy providers to support a new data center project in Ohio.

Trump’s mandate to these companies could be a direct response to utility bills that are already increasing.

Per CNBC, “utilities charged U.S. consumers 6% more for electricity in August from a year earlier.”

Trump’s Truth Social post could also be a response to assuage the growing discontentment that many have with both artificial intelligence and the data centers needed to power them.

Even as Microsoft advances other projects, it has shelved plans for a data center in Caledonia, Wisconsin, following intense local resistance. The proposed site sat roughly 20 miles from the company’s existing data center in the village of Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin.

