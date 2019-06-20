SECTIONS
Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran: ‘Will Not Stand for It’

By Joe Setyon
Published June 20, 2019 at 11:59am
President Donald Trump reacted Thursday after the U.S. Navy announced one of its high-altitude drones had been shot down over the Persian Gulf region by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.

“Iran made a big mistake,” Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a White House media pool report. “This drone was in international waters, clearly. We have it all documented scientifically not just words. And they made a very bad mistake.”

“I find it hard to believe it was intentional, and it could have been someone who was loose and stupid,” Trump said.

As for how the United States will respond, Trump did not provide specifics.

“You’ll find out,” he told the media.

The president appeared confident that “it’s all going to work out.”

But Trump also made it clear that Iran’s actions were unacceptable.

Should Iran face consequences for shooting down a U.S. drone?

“This country will not stand for it, that’s what I can tell you,” he said, according to Fox News.

Trump’s remarks came after a U.S. Central Command spokesperson said in a statement that reports coming from Iran that claim the drone was flying over the Islamic Republic are absolutely “false.”

“This was an unprovoked attack on a U.S. surveillance asset in international airspace,” the spokesperson, Capt. Bill Urban, said.

The White House has invited congressional leadership — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, as well as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, both of California — to a briefing Thursday afternoon on the Iran situation.

RELATED: Breaking: US Navy Says Drone Shot Down by Iran in ‘Unprovoked Attack’

“We have to be strong and strategic about how we protect our interests. We also cannot be reckless in what we do. I don’t think the president wants to go to war. There’s no appetite for going to war in our country,” Pelosi said at her weekly news conference Thursday, NBC News reported.

“This is a dangerous neighborhood. A miscalculation on either side could provoke something that could be very bad in terms of security and our interests,” the House speaker added.

According to Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Gen. Hossein Salami, Iran shot down the drone to convey a “clear message” to the U.S.

“We do not have any intention for war with any country, but we are fully ready for war,” Salami said in a televised address.

Trump’s comments from the Oval Office, meanwhile, echoed the same sentiment that he expressed in a morning tweet.

“Iran made a very big mistake!” the president wrote.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal who has spent his entire professional career in editing and reporting. He previously worked in Washington, D.C., as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine.
