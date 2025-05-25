In keeping with tradition, President Donald Trump issued a stirring proclamation Thursday, lauding the maritime backbone of the Untied States.

“Today, we celebrate the men and women of the United States Merchant Marine and all those who support our maritime industry,” Trump wrote in an official presidential proclamation.

The president added: “Their dedication upholds our national defense, fuels our economy, and continues a proud tradition that has shaped our Nation since its earliest days.”

Trump elaborated on those days.

“More than 200 years ago, the American steamship S.S. Savannah set sail across the Atlantic, becoming the first vessel of its kind to complete the journey,” Trump explained. “That daring voyage marked the start of American maritime excellence.”

Trump highlighted both the importance of maritime work, as well as its dangers, by illuminating the role it played in World War II.

“During World War II, more than 243,000 merchant mariners risked their lives to aid the war effort and help secure victory and freedom,” the president stated. “Their service came at a price as these merchant mariners suffered a higher casualty rate than all branches of the United States military during the war.

“Their courage and heroism reflect a deep commitment to the Nation that we hold in the highest honor and shall never forget.

“Beyond their role in national defense, merchant mariners help drive American economic strength. They operate the vessels that transport goods, energy, and raw materials to and from our shores, supporting global trade and connecting United States producers with international markets.

Do you know anyone who works in the maritime industry? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 22% (2 Votes) No: 78% (7 Votes)

“Their work supports key industries across the American economy, including shipping, shipbuilding, logistics, and energy.”

Last May, former President Joe Biden issued a similar proclamation.

“Our Nation’s merchant mariners embody the highest aspirations of our democracy, always answering our country’s call with commitment and courage,” Biden wrote. “Today, we honor their service and sacrifice.

“Together, we recommit to meeting our sacred obligation to care for them and their families.”

One key difference between the two, however?

Unlike Biden, Trump was the only one who signed an executive order committing to “maritime dominance.”

In an order titled “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance,” a sweeping set of orders was issued that sought to revitalize and reinvigorate America’s maritime industry.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the first National Maritime Day happened in 1933.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.