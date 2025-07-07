Share
U.S. President Donald Trump looks up at the new flag on the south lawn of the White House on July 6, 2025 in Washington, DC.
U.S. President Donald Trump looks up at the new flag on the south lawn of the White House on July 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Trump Issues Threat to Russia, China, Other BRICS Countries: 'There Will Be No Exceptions'

 By V. Saxena  July 7, 2025 at 11:52am
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to impose additional tariffs on any group linked with the BRICS intergovernmental organization after the group expressed “serious concerns” about him unilaterally imposing tariffs.

“Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff,” he wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. “There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

BRICS is short for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, though the group now also includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The post by Trump came after BRICS began a two-day summit on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, where they also issued a statement indirectly bashing the Trump administration’s policies.

“The statement said that unilateral tariffs reduced global trade, disrupted supply chains and introduced uncertainty into international commerce,” according to The New York Times.

It was assumed the statement referenced Trump, who in April unilaterally imposed tariffs on America’s trading partners.

Soon after, Trump paused the tariffs for 90 days — until July 9 — to give time for deals to be made. As of July 7, only two preliminary deals had been announced — one with Britain, the other with Vietnam.

Trump’s Truth Social post published Sunday didn’t mark the time time he’d threatened BRICS. After BRICS began mulling the idea of replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, he threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on them.

“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” he wrote on Truth Social back in November.

“We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty U.S. Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs,” he added.

A month before he made this threat, BRICS touted a report prepared by Russia that had called for the dollar’s role in global finance to be “reassessed.”

BRICS’s latest statement issued Sunday also condemned America’s recent military strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling them “a violation of international law.”

“We condemn the military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran since June 13, 2025, which constitute a violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and express grave concern over the subsequent escalation of the security situation in the Middle East,” the statement read.

Surprisingly, two top BRICS leaders skipped Sunday’s summit, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi.

As in the same Pezeshkian whom conservative commentator Tucker Carlson just recently interviewed:

Trump remains insistent that a favorable trade deal with the United States is still the best option for any country — BRICS or not — to avoid crippling tariff rates.

