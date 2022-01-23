Former President Donald Trump says the House panel investigating the Capitol incursion has gone too far in focusing its attention on his children.

Last week, the Democrat-dominated panel issued a formal request to Ivanka Trump to appear before House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked committee.

“The Select Committee wishes to discuss the part of the conversation you observed between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on the morning of January 6th. Similarly, the Select Committee would like to discuss any other conversations you may have witnessed or participated in regarding the president’s plan to obstruct or impede the counting of electoral votes,” the committee wrote in the letter to Ivanka Trump.

“Testimony obtained by the Select Committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” the committee also wrote.

The former president bristled at the attempt to target his daughter, who served as a special White House adviser during his presidency.

“It’s a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair,” he said, according to the Washington Examiner.

“They are using whatever powers they have. They couldn’t care less. They are vicious people,” Trump said of the panel.

The former president said that the committee is keeping its inquiry alive as a distraction to focus attention away from the Biden administration’s failures.

“It’s a disgrace, what’s going on. They’re using these things to try and get people’s minds off how incompetently our country is being run. And they don’t care. They’ll go after children,” he said,

Is this committee's "investigation" really aimed at damaging Trump politically? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (689 Votes) No: 3% (24 Votes)

Trump said that his children have “done a great job,” he said.

“You know Ivanka very well, and you know the quality of her. For them to have to go through all this stuff is a disgrace,” he said.

Trump noted that Ivanka Trump, as well as Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also been targeted by New York state Attorney General Letitia James in an investigation of the Trump Organization.

James “campaigned on a whole issue of ‘I’ll get Trump. I’ll get Trump.’ And that’s all it was,” he said.

Trump said that investigating a president’s family could backfire on Democrats when the GOP regains control and wants to unearth the details of Hunter Biden’s deals.

“It’s a very bad precedent because it can happen the other way also,” he said.

Ivanka Trump has made no public reply concerning the voluntary request to testify.

The committee’s letter seeks evidence concerning any call for the National Guard to be deployed on the day of the incursion.

“The Committee is aware that certain White House staff devoted time during the violent riot to rebutting questions regarding whether the President was attempting to hold up deployment of the guard[…]. But the Committee has identified no evidence that President Trump issued any order, or took any other action, to deploy the guard that day. Nor does it appear that President Trump made any calls at all to the Department of Justice or any other law enforcement agency to request deployment of their personnel to the Capitol,” the letter stated.

The committee also wants to know about what was being said inside the White House about claims the 2020 election had been stolen.

“The Committee has information suggesting that White House staff and others were attempting to persuade President Trump to halt his statements regarding a ‘stolen election’ and were working directly with other supporters outside the White House in an effort to persuade President Trump to do so,” the letter stated.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.