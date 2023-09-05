President Joe Biden’s dream of a nation of electric vehicles will be a nightmare for auto industry workers, former President Donald Trump warned Monday.

“The Great State of Michigan will not have an auto industry anymore if Crooked Joe Biden’s crazed concept of “all Electric Cars” goes into effect,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.

“CHINA WILL TAKE IT ALL, 100%. United Auto Workers, VOTE FOR TRUMP. Get your leaders to ENDORSE ME, I WILL KEEP ALL OF THESE GREAT JOBS, AND BRING IN MANY MORE. CHOICE IN SCHOOLS, AND CHOICE IN CARS!!!” Trump posted.

What’s happening to our Auto Workers is an absolute disgrace! @UAW pic.twitter.com/HjTdzJC4Fz — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) September 4, 2023



Trump had earlier posted a warning directed at the United Auto Workers and its leadership.

“Shawn Fain, the respected President of the United Auto Workers, cannot even think about allowing ALL ELECTRIC CARS – THEY WILL ALL BE MADE IN CHINA, and the Auto Industry in America will cease to exist!” Trump wrote.

“There is already a giant ‘E GLUT,’ they don’t go far or long, are very expensive, and the consumer must be given a CHOICE. Vote for TRUMP, and I will stop this Madness, IMMEDIATELY! Mexico & Canada LOVE Biden’s idiotic policy. SAVE MICHIGAN and the other Auto States. SAVE THE AMERICAN CONSUMER!!!” Trump wrote.

MORE EVIDENCE OF NET ZERO STUPIDITY More of our jobs & money going to China as our huge ICE automotive industry faces wipeout in face of cheap Chinese EVs

https://t.co/L4aD4h18Dr — Richard Tice 🇬🇧 (@TiceRichard) September 4, 2023



Newsweek noted that Fain recently supported a Biden administration plan to retool facilities to produce electric vehicles that President Joe Biden said would “avoid painful plant closings.”

“We are glad to see the Biden Administration doing its part to reject the false choice between a good job and a green job,” Fain said. “The UAW looks forward to continue working with the Biden Administration to ensure a just transition for the auto workers in this country.”

The push to increase the use of electric vehicles is underscored by a new proposed rule from the Environmental Protection Agency that could require electric vehicles to account for 67 percent of vehicles sold by 2032.

One more dirty biden secret: not only is he dead set on making everyone miserable by forcing EVs, and we already knew he’s costing US automaker jobs by the thousands, but it’s all to let China go roaring ahead of the US-Europe. $Trillions lost so he can pocket a coupla billion. pic.twitter.com/LQ5Xn1mAD5 — It’s a Freak Country™ (@FreakCountry76) September 4, 2023

Writing from a European perspective, The Guardian noted that China dominates the electric vehicle supply chain and that the only way to achieve EV goals will be to import Chinese vehicles.

“It is going to be hard for European and UK politicians to square the circle that is the UK being committed to banning internal combustion engines by 2030 — and Europe by 2035 — without Chinese EVs Something’s got to give,” said Tu Le, the founder of the consulting firm Sino Auto Insights.

However, the Guardian noted that because China dominates the battery market “producing an affordable vehicle that is not powered by China may prove impossible.”

Trump has noted before that Biden’s EV policies are out of sync with the times.

“Joe Biden is waging war on the U.S. auto industry with a series of crippling mandates designed to force Americans into expensive electric cars — that’s just what he wants — even as thousands of electric cars are piling up on car lots all unsold,” Trump said in July, according to Politico.

