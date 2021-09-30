Share
Trump Issues Warning About Dangerous Provision Democrats Have 'Snuck Into' Spending Bill

 By Dillon Burroughs  September 30, 2021 at 10:21am
Former President Donald Trump blasted the Biden administration in a statement on Thursday, claiming Democrats are sneaking “unlimited” funding into a spending bill to support Afghan refugees.

“Snuck into the government funding bill, or CR, the Democrats are trying to pass, and just found, is unlimited money to random, unscreened, unvetted Afghan nationals. Republicans can’t let this happen,” Trump said in the statement.

“This is a further insult after Biden’s humiliating withdrawal from Afghanistan, that needlessly killed 13 Americans,” he added.

The proposed $6.4 billion for Afghan refugee resettlement in a proposed continuing resolution “would allow for the tens of thousands of Afghans being brought in to quickly apply for permanent U.S. residency,” according to a Fox News report.

The resolution would allow Afghan refugees access to a green card within a year. A green card holder can then apply for U.S. citizenship within a few years, according to the report.

The former president called the policy change “a major immigration rewrite.”

“This is not a ‘clean’ government funding bill. It’s a major immigration rewrite that allows Biden to bring anyone he wants from Afghanistan for the next year — no vetting, no screening, no security — and fly them to your community with free welfare and government-issued IDs,” Trump said.

Concerns with some Afghan refugees have already been discovered, according to Trump’s statement.

“We’ve already seen some of the horrible assaults and sex crimes that have taken place. But these terrible assaults will just be the tip of the iceberg of what’s coming if this isn’t shut down,” Trump said.

The former president even referred to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas as “an incompetent radical,” saying the bill must be opposed.

“The CR even covers people who don’t live in Afghanistan and haven’t in many years, as long as they used to live there. So Biden and Blinken can load up planes of former Afghans from Pakistan or elsewhere without any limits, checks or even a lawful visa or refugee status,” Trump said.

“The only ‘rule’ is that Mayorkas — an incompetent radical — give them a green light. This bill must be opposed!” he concluded.

“Joe Biden left behind thousands in Afghanistan who already have American citizenship, green cards, or pending visas,” Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas tweeted.

“Now he wants to award unlimited green cards to people who didn’t serve alongside our troops and who may even threaten our safety and health — all while exempting them from the normal refugee screening process.”

Conversation