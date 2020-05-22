President Donald Trump is not a perfect Christian. None of us are. But he is a president who values Christianity and its place in American society.

The president understands that our nation is based on Judeo-Christian values and that the church is the center of many of our lives.

This is something that infuriated liberals on Thursday when the president declared churches essential businesses, setting up a battle with some state governors.

Trump was speaking at a roundtable discussion with African-American leaders during his trip to a Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan, The Detroit News reported.

TRENDING: Video Shows Juan Williams Get Blown Out of the Water by Greg Gutfeld with Epic Fact Check

“We want them (churches) to reopen. I mean literally, I just got off the phone with CDC and I talked about churches. I said, ‘I want the churches to open,’” the president said at the event.

“And the people want the churches to open, and I think you’ll have something come down very soon from CDC. We want to get our churches back and our country’s coming back.”

The president said that the statewide shutdowns were important and acknowledged that they had saved lives, but added that it is time for the reopening of America to begin.

“I think you’ll start with churches, I think you’ll start with some other states that have been very resistant. You have a lot of, unfortunately in this case, Democrat governors, I think they think it’s good politics to keep it closed. But what are they doing?

Do you think the Democratic Party is fundamentally opposed to religious freedom? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (1733 Votes) 2% (39 Votes)

“They’re hurting themselves. I don’t think it is good politics. They’re hurting themselves. They’re hurting their state and it’s not good,” Trump went on.

“I think they’re being forced to open, frankly. The people want to get out. You’ll break the country if you don’t. And I think they look at it as a possible November question.

“It’s not a November question. It happens to be very bad for them,” the president said, referencing the November 2020 federal and state elections.

Trump was then asked if he was prioritizing churches over other establishments, to which he replied that churches are “essential.”

“Churches, to me, they’re so important in terms of the psyche of our country. To me, I think they use the word essential. I think churches are essential, so important. People want to be in their churches. It’s wonderful to sit home and watch something on a laptop but it can never be the same as being in a church and being with your friends,” he said.

RELATED: WH Press Sec McEnany Exposes Chris Cuomo's Hydroxychloroquine Hypocrisy

“They want to have it opened and I think that’s going to be happening very shortly, very, very shortly. So that will be put out maybe tomorrow. Maybe today.”

Trump did indeed put out a statement shortly, declaring houses of worship “essential” at a Friday media briefing and again referring to the nation’s governors.

“Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that provide essential services,” Trump said.

“The governors need to do the right thing and allow these very important, essential places of faith to open right now, this weekend. If they don’t do it I will override the governors,” he continued.

Some have argued that due to the Tenth Amendment, which states that “[t]he powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people,” the president cannot override governors.

But those people fail to comprehend that the Tenth Amendment does not override the First Amendment, which guarantees citizens the right to worship freely.

Continuing to keep Americans from their churches, temples, mosques or other houses of worship would cause severe damage to the psyche of the nation.

Our religious freedom is what we are built on, no matter how much secular Democrats want to pretend that it is not.

Our worship, love and praise of God is not something we can put on the shelf for a few months or a year and come back to later.

This is not a jazzercise class. This is at the very core of our being. God is a part of every molecule of our lives.

Americans have a president who will fight for their right to worship and we should be grateful for that. He stands between us and a Democratic Party bent on totalitarian control.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.