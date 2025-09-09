Trump Issues Withering Statement on Dems Who Aided Criminal Lunatic Charged with Killing Ukrainian Model

Just a few days after the murder of 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska sparked viral outrage with a video released by authorities of her killing, President Donald Trump savaged North Carolina politicians who let a man with over a dozen court cases roam free.

This included former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s running for an open Senate seat in 2026.

Decarlos Brown Jr., a 34-year-old man with a history of arrests, is accused of the crime. The video showed a man — who is allegedly Brown — fidgeting behind Zarutska on board the Charlotte light rail on Aug. 22; as the Ukrainian war refugee looked at her phone, the man stood up, took out a pocket knife, then wound up and stabbed her three times with it.

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder. While his history had long been known — as had the issue of safety in Charlotte — the video made the crime go viral. Considering that even Brown’s mother admitted that he shouldn’t have been walking the street and a judge had ordered an evaluation on him related to a January charge of misusing 911 that hadn’t been done, this wasn’t a great look for anybody. And it’s something that Trump had promised to get to the bottom of after it become a bone of contention.

“Horrible,” Trump said about the murder Sunday.

“I’ll know all about it by tomorrow morning,” he added.

As he found out more about this, he had a message for the North Carolina politicians who allowed this guy to be out on the street.

“I have seen the horrific video of a beautiful, young Ukrainian refugee, who came to America to escape the vicious War in Ukraine, and was innocently riding the Metro in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was brutally ambushed by a mentally deranged lunatic,” Trump said in a Monday post on Truth Social.

“The perpetrator was a well known career criminal, who had been previously arrested and released on CASHLESS BAIL in January, a total of 14 TIMES,” he added.

“What the hell was he doing riding the train, and walking the streets? Criminals like this need to be LOCKED UP. The blood of this innocent woman can literally be seen dripping from the killer’s knife, and now her blood is on the hands of the Democrats who refuse to put bad people in jail, including Former Disgraced Governor and ‘Wannabe Senator’ Roy Cooper.”

Cooper was governor of North Carolina from 2017 to 2025, including during the summer of George Floyd — after which he established the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice.

“North Carolina, and every State, needs LAW AND ORDER, and only Republicans will deliver it! Additionally, where is the outrage from the Mainstream Media on this horrible tragedy?” Trump added, before again endorsing his choice for Republican candidate in the race, former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

As for Cooper letting Brown out, he didn’t do that — although he’s part of a culture of North Carolina Democrats who enabled this sort of thinking.

Take Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, who was adamant to underscore, in her response to the outrage, that “we will never arrest our way out of issues such as homelessness and mental health.”

Why arrest him in the first place, then? He was a man with 14 court cases against him already and one pending. Surely if this problem isn’t solved by arrests, arresting people is unnecessary — right? The fatuousness of this statement reveals itself if you think about it for a second before uttering it, which Lyles apparently did not.

But at least Lyles didn’t get to decide to release him with just a “written promise” to appear. That fell to Magistrate Judge Teresa Stokes, who the Washington Examiner noted had a history of criminal justice and addiction recovery activism before she came to the role. Apparently, demanding cash bail for someone with an extensive criminal history simply is too harsh for minds like these.

Trump is right: Zarutska’s blood is on all of their hands, and there aren’t enough crocodile tears that will bring her back. The president is livid, and so are most of us. These are the kind of liberals who openly come down on the side of the criminals and in opposition to the victims.

When America can’t look to the justice system for simple justice, they’ll either elect people who’ll make that happen, revolt, or opt out. The first option is always preferable — and if the Democrats won’t do it, we know who will.

