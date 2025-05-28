Share
Reality TV personalities Julie Chrisley and Todd Chrisley visit Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 18, 2018, in Universal City, California. (Paul Archuleta / Getty Images)

Trump Issuing New Pardons, This Time Saving Reality TV Family from Slammer

 By Bryan Chai  May 28, 2025 at 5:48am
So… does Donald know best, now?

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he will be issuing new pardons, including some for a particularly (in)famous pair of reality television stars.

In a viral video posted by Trump communications advisor Margo Martin, Trump was seen giving a phone call to reality television star and Republican social media influencer Savannah Pressley.

Why?

To let her know that her parents, co-stars of the reality television series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were about to be pardoned.

You can watch the viral video for yourself below:

As their daughter found out via phone call with the Oval Office, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were headline acts on the reality television series that aired from 2014 to 2023, will be getting full pardons from the president.

Trump suggested the pardons could come as soon as Wednesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were hit with a litany of charges in 2022, including bank fraud and tax evasion.

(As the Associated Press noted, one issue with presenting an aggressively lavish lifestyle in public, as the Chrisley family did, is that it puts your taxes under extra scrutiny.)

Julie was ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd was sentenced to 12.

Now, it seems unlikely either Chrisley will see much more time behind bars.

As for Savannah, she has been showing up on GOP radar for a couple of years now, despite the legal situation that was hounding her parents.

In fact, thanks to her, this very scenario being reported was a talking point nearly a year ago:

“Savannah Chrisley talks about rogue prosecutors targeting her parents and her support for President Trump,” one X user posted on July 17, 2024. “Should Trump pardon her parents when reelected?”

Trump did actually issue one pardon on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, Trump issued a full pardon for Scott Howard Jenkins, an ex-sheriff who was convicted on bribery charges.

Trump, however, argued that Jenkins is “a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice,” according to Axios.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
Birthplace
Hawaii
Education
Class of 2010 University of Arizona. BEAR DOWN.
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, Korean
Topics of Expertise
Sports, Entertainment, Science/Tech




