Trump Issuing New Pardons, This Time Saving Reality TV Family from Slammer

So… does Donald know best, now?

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump said that he will be issuing new pardons, including some for a particularly (in)famous pair of reality television stars.

In a viral video posted by Trump communications advisor Margo Martin, Trump was seen giving a phone call to reality television star and Republican social media influencer Savannah Pressley.

Why?

To let her know that her parents, co-stars of the reality television series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were about to be pardoned.

You can watch the viral video for yourself below:

BREAKING! President Trump calls @_ItsSavannah_ to inform her that he will be granting full pardons to her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley! Trump Knows Best! pic.twitter.com/j5WPMOOQ7L — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) May 27, 2025

As their daughter found out via phone call with the Oval Office, Todd and Julie Chrisley, who were headline acts on the reality television series that aired from 2014 to 2023, will be getting full pardons from the president.

Trump suggested the pardons could come as soon as Wednesday.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were hit with a litany of charges in 2022, including bank fraud and tax evasion.

(As the Associated Press noted, one issue with presenting an aggressively lavish lifestyle in public, as the Chrisley family did, is that it puts your taxes under extra scrutiny.)

Julie was ultimately sentenced to seven years in prison, while Todd was sentenced to 12.

Now, it seems unlikely either Chrisley will see much more time behind bars.

As for Savannah, she has been showing up on GOP radar for a couple of years now, despite the legal situation that was hounding her parents.

In fact, thanks to her, this very scenario being reported was a talking point nearly a year ago:

Savannah Chrisley talks about rogue prosecutors targeting her parents and her support for President Trump. Should Trump pardon her parents when reelected? pic.twitter.com/VvCcxpwQeM — • ᗰISᑕᕼIᗴᖴ ™ • (@4Mischief) July 17, 2024

“Savannah Chrisley talks about rogue prosecutors targeting her parents and her support for President Trump,” one X user posted on July 17, 2024. “Should Trump pardon her parents when reelected?”

Trump did actually issue one pardon on Tuesday.

According to the Department of Justice, Trump issued a full pardon for Scott Howard Jenkins, an ex-sheriff who was convicted on bribery charges.

Trump, however, argued that Jenkins is “a victim of an overzealous Biden Department of Justice,” according to Axios.

