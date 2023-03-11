Trump & J6 Prison Choir Top Chart with #1 Song 'Justice for All' - Listen Here

Barely one week after its release, the song “Justice for All” — a collaboration between former President Donald Trump and the J6 Prison choir — has become a chart-topping hit across America.

“Justice for All” debuted on YouTube March 2 in preparation for Trump’s speech at last weekend’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

On Friday, it was atop the iTunes national song chart, ahead of songs by Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen and Tim McGraw, according to Breitbart.

The J6 Prison Choir is a group of about 20 inmates jailed on charges related to their activities on Jan. 6, 2021, who are confined in the Washington, D.C. jail, according to Forbes.

Profits from the project will benefit the families of participants in the events of Jan. 6 who are imprisoned.

On Friday, Trump posted a dramatic second version of the video to accompany the song to his Truth Social account.

President Trump’s “Justice for All” Recording with the J6 Prison Choir is the number one song in America right now. All proceeds go to help the families of January 6th prisoners! Support them at https://t.co/5iJQl6nCRj pic.twitter.com/XDr32Dbrcs — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 10, 2023

“Justice for All” — A Recording by President Donald J. Trump and the J6 Prison Choir ALL PROCEEDS go to help the families of J6 prisoners 🙏🏼🇺🇸https://t.co/Xaovy8U3Uf pic.twitter.com/eX6EJBHPB3 — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) March 10, 2023

The initial version was a stark reminder of what those confined have experienced.

Do you support Donald Trump's 2024 campaign for the White House? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (1363 Votes) No: 3% (37 Votes)

The black of a prison cell dominated the frame as the video progresses, with an American flag visible beyond a barred window, with a row of razor wire stretching across the flag.

The video released Friday is a compilation of patriotic images of Washington, American flags and Trump rallies, interspersed with bleak images of prisoners.

The song video also includes snippets from video taken on the day of the Capitol incursion.

At 1:27 into the video, it appears to show the shooting of Ashli Babbitt, who later died of her wound.

The soundtrack remains the same. It opens with the inmates singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” After about 30 seconds, Trump’s voice offers a resounding beginning to the Pledge of Allegiance.







Trump continues to recite the Pledge with the snippets interspersed with the inmates singing the national anthem.

The soundtrack ends with the inmates chanting, “USA! USA! USA!”

After that, a message appears saying, “Supporting certain prisoners denied their Constitutional rights.”

Forbes said that Trump recorded the Pledge last month at Mar-a-Lago. The inmates, who sing the national anthem every night, were recorded by phone.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.