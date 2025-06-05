Share
President Donald Trump and Elon Musk have continued their war of words over what Musk publicly called a "disgusting" and "pork-filled" congressional spending bill. Trump has enthusiastically supported the legislation.
Trump Jabs Musk Over 'Big, Beautiful Bill,' Elon Instantly Fires Back

 By Bryan Chai  June 5, 2025 at 11:45am
It’s officially a war of words.

Many assumed there would be frosty feelings between President Donald Trump and the now-former Department of Government Efficiency Elon Musk over the latter’s scathing critiques of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act.

Those assumptions appear to be accurate.

On Tuesday, Musk took to social media platform X to rip apart the “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it, among other things, “pork-filled” and “a disgusting abomination.”

Trump, who had been uncharacteristically mum on the Musk attacks, finally responded Thursday, when reporters broached the subject during an Oval Office meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

“I’ve always liked Elon,” Trump told reporters when asked whether Musk’s vocal opposition to the OBBB would hinder its chances to make it through Congress.

“I was very surprised. You saw the words he had for me …”

The president then realized his misspeak, but pivoted to wishing Elon had badmouthed him, instead of the Congressional spending bill.

“He hasn’t said anything about me that’s bad,” Trump said. “I’d rather have him criticize me than the bill, because the bill is incredible.

“It’s the biggest [tax] cut in the history of our country.”

Trump also echoed House Speaker Mike Johnson, who claimed that Musk was against the spending bill because it was stripping out former President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle mandates (Musk owns Tesla, an EV auto company) — a claim that Musk disputed in real-time on X.

Musk argued that the “MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK” was still the key issue at heart with the bill.

“Either you get a big and ugly bill or a slim and beautiful bill,” Musk argued. “Slim and beautiful is the way.”

“I’m very disappointed because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here,” Trump continued.

“He hasn’t said bad about me personally, but I’m sure that’ll be next,” Trump added. “I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Trump made it clear that things probably won’t be the same between the two now, in the biggest acknowledgement of the apparently fraying relationship between the two.

“Elon and I had a great relationship,” Trump said. “I don’t know if we will anymore.”

Trump appears to have been accurate about what’ll “be next,” as Musk responded to much of this viral interview on X in real time — and none of it was complimentary.

First, Musk accused Trump of lying about how he had had a deep knowledge of this spending bill.

Then, Musk actually turned to Trump’s older X (then known as Twitter) posts to use them against the president.

Musk then further escalated his rhetoric, accusing the president of being an ingrate who wouldn’t have won the 2024 election without the tech mogul’s aid.

Musk’s vocal frustrations join a growing discontentment among congressional Republicans opposed to the spending bill due to budgetary concerns.

That group includes the likes of Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul — both of Kentucky, and both of whom have come under considerable fire from the president for their anti-OBBB rhetoric.

