Trump Jams Out to Music While Driving Golf Cart '#47' - Asks Bystander, 'You Ever Hear This One?'

 By George C. Upper III  December 7, 2023 at 3:13pm
Former President Donald Trump was found to be playing music in his golf cart Wednesday, which is not all that unusual — but the song choice had much of the internet singing along.

Video posted to X Wednesday night showed Trump in the cart and talking briefly with a man standing next to him and taking the video on his smartphone.

He described a scene from a concert between Luciano Pavoratti and James Brown, who performed together in 2002 in one of a series of concerts Pavoratti hosted called “Pavoratti & Friends.”

“You ever hear this one?” he then asked, just before James Brown’s voice came on over the instruments.

“This is a man’s world,” Brown sang.

You can see the video below.

Many X users loved the video, which quickly racked up over 1,000 likes and 300 re-posts.

Do you think Trump will become the 47th president of the United States?

Some perhaps liked the song choice, thinking of Trump as “the man” himself, but in the version he performed with Pavoratti, Brown changed some of the lyrics “to turn those lines into a manifesto of love, rather than dominance,” according to UK music website The Music Man.

“[T]he two musical geniuses gave a bone-chilling performance,” the site said. “Twenty years after the even, people are constantly coming back to the clip of this epic collaboration. In fact, the video has approximately 65 million views on YouTube.”

In the 18 months or so since that was written, the video view count on YouTube was up to over 95 million.

Softer lyrics or not, X users responded enthusiastically to the video, with some noticing other details about the video that its posted hadn’t pointed out.

George C. Upper III
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
