Trump Jams Out to Music While Driving Golf Cart '#47' - Asks Bystander, 'You Ever Hear This One?'
Former President Donald Trump was found to be playing music in his golf cart Wednesday, which is not all that unusual — but the song choice had much of the internet singing along.
Video posted to X Wednesday night showed Trump in the cart and talking briefly with a man standing next to him and taking the video on his smartphone.
He described a scene from a concert between Luciano Pavoratti and James Brown, who performed together in 2002 in one of a series of concerts Pavoratti hosted called “Pavoratti & Friends.”
“You ever hear this one?” he then asked, just before James Brown’s voice came on over the instruments.
“This is a man’s world,” Brown sang.
You can see the video below.
Trump playing “It’s a man’s world” in his golf cart! 🤣❤️ #trump pic.twitter.com/CxeZnLC7fu
— George Balfour-Kinnear (@balfourUK) December 7, 2023
Many X users loved the video, which quickly racked up over 1,000 likes and 300 re-posts.
Some perhaps liked the song choice, thinking of Trump as “the man” himself, but in the version he performed with Pavoratti, Brown changed some of the lyrics “to turn those lines into a manifesto of love, rather than dominance,” according to UK music website The Music Man.
“[T]he two musical geniuses gave a bone-chilling performance,” the site said. “Twenty years after the even, people are constantly coming back to the clip of this epic collaboration. In fact, the video has approximately 65 million views on YouTube.”
In the 18 months or so since that was written, the video view count on YouTube was up to over 95 million.
Softer lyrics or not, X users responded enthusiastically to the video, with some noticing other details about the video that its posted hadn’t pointed out.
Love this! Also did you notice the number on the cart? 47!
— Sonia P 🧡🇺🇸🦅🍊 (@skylar_04) December 7, 2023
HAHA, look at Trumps phone… it’s wallpaper is a picture of himself. lol
— NobodyKnows (@nobodyknows2190) December 7, 2023
What a guy pic.twitter.com/wwd3RbPXxL
— Cold Weather Enthusiast 🏴 (@Lagrange2077) December 7, 2023
Honestly he’s goofy, but it’s the right kind of goofy.
— Primal Meme (@epiloguecustom) December 7, 2023
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.