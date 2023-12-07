Trump Jams Out to Music While Driving Golf Cart '#47' - Asks Bystander, 'You Ever Hear This One?'

Former President Donald Trump was found to be playing music in his golf cart Wednesday, which is not all that unusual — but the song choice had much of the internet singing along.

Video posted to X Wednesday night showed Trump in the cart and talking briefly with a man standing next to him and taking the video on his smartphone.

He described a scene from a concert between Luciano Pavoratti and James Brown, who performed together in 2002 in one of a series of concerts Pavoratti hosted called “Pavoratti & Friends.”

“You ever hear this one?” he then asked, just before James Brown’s voice came on over the instruments.

“This is a man’s world,” Brown sang.

You can see the video below.

Many X users loved the video, which quickly racked up over 1,000 likes and 300 re-posts.

Do you think Trump will become the 47th president of the United States? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (477 Votes) No: 2% (11 Votes)

Some perhaps liked the song choice, thinking of Trump as “the man” himself, but in the version he performed with Pavoratti, Brown changed some of the lyrics “to turn those lines into a manifesto of love, rather than dominance,” according to UK music website The Music Man.

“[T]he two musical geniuses gave a bone-chilling performance,” the site said. “Twenty years after the even, people are constantly coming back to the clip of this epic collaboration. In fact, the video has approximately 65 million views on YouTube.”

In the 18 months or so since that was written, the video view count on YouTube was up to over 95 million.

Softer lyrics or not, X users responded enthusiastically to the video, with some noticing other details about the video that its posted hadn’t pointed out.

Love this! Also did you notice the number on the cart? 47! — Sonia P 🧡🇺🇸🦅🍊 (@skylar_04) December 7, 2023

HAHA, look at Trumps phone… it’s wallpaper is a picture of himself. lol — NobodyKnows (@nobodyknows2190) December 7, 2023

What a guy pic.twitter.com/wwd3RbPXxL — Cold Weather Enthusiast 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Lagrange2077) December 7, 2023

Honestly he’s goofy, but it’s the right kind of goofy. — Primal Meme (@epiloguecustom) December 7, 2023

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. If you would rather become a WJ member outright, you can do that today as well. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.