If I talk to you about a Democratic politician who burst onto the scene at the age of 29 as the new face of the left, but who’s really managed to stand out thanks to verbal infelicity, one guess comes to mind: New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

That would be close, but she was far from the first.

I mean, it’s not to say that AOC hasn’t managed to distinguish herself for saying dumb things. She has. But 46 years before her election, another 29-year old was hailed as the young face of the Democratic Party, someone who could accomplish new things for a rapidly changing party. In fact, he wasn’t even old enough to take the position he was running for until a few weeks after Election Day in 1972, when the then-young Joseph Robinette Biden turned 30 years old.

Since then, Biden has been hanging around Washington circles for 47 years. If he’s elected to the presidency, he’ll have spent 52 years there by the time his first term is over. (That’s making a big assumption, though; 59 percent of Americans didn’t believe Biden will serve the full four years in a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.)

Judging by how Biden’s first 47 years and change in D.C. have gone, however, another four should be souring thought for Americans — and for precisely the reason Donald Trump Jr. touched on in his speech on the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday:

Biden, as Trump Jr. summed it up in just six words, is the “Loch Ness Monster of the swamp.”

During his speech, President Donald Trump’s eldest son said that “Joe Biden’s entire economic platform seems designed to crush the working men and women” of the United States.

While Biden had “supported the worst trade deals in the history of the planet” — including NAFTA and the Trans-Pacific Partnership — he is in favor of “open border policies would drive wages down for Americans at a time when low income workers were getting real wage increases for the first time in modern history,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr.’s speech is below:

“Beijing Biden is so weak on China, that the intelligence community recently assessed that the Chinese Communist Party favors Biden. They know he’ll weaken us both economically and on a world stage,” Trump Jr. continued.

“He’s pledged to repeal the Trump tax cuts, which were the biggest in our country. After eight years of Obama and Biden’s slow growth, Trump’s policies have been like rocket fuel to the economy and especially to the middle class. Biden has promised to take that money back out of your pocket and keep it in the swamp.

“That makes sense though, considering Joe Biden is basically the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp,” Trump Jr. continued.

“For the past half-century, he’s been lurking around in there. He sticks his head up every now and then to run for president, then he disappears and doesn’t do much in between. So if you’re looking for hope, look to the man who did what the failed Obama-Biden administration never could do and built the greatest economy our country has ever seen.”

Fact check: Accurate.

If you want a “return to normalcy” and your definition of normalcy is the last 47 years of Democratic Party policy — plus the ascendent new left, which wants to push the party in a socialist direction — then the “Loch Ness Monster of the swamp” is your man.

As Trump Jr. pointed out on his Twitter account, that’s one heck of a tax increase Joe Biden’s proposing:

True story. Joe Biden’s $4 TRILLION tax hike for such things as free healthcare for illegal immigrants would destroy our economy and small businesses. Don Trump Jr. brands tax-raising Biden ‘the Loch Ness Monster of the swamp’ https://t.co/QLP3dlPnHZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2020

Not only that, but Biden wants to bring back one of the most regressive “taxes” there is: Obamacare’s individual mandate, which slaps a tax penalty on those who don’t buy the most basic insurance.

Those individuals are usually young and are also being forced to buy policies that are wholly useless to them, thanks to the high deductibles. That’s because younger buyers are needed in the policy pool to balance out older customers.

And, as Trump Jr. pointed out in his speech, this isn’t the only way a Biden presidency would hurt traditionally Democrat constituencies like the young.

“If Democrats really wanted to help minorities and underserved communities, instead of bowing to big money union bosses, they’d let parents choose what school is best for their kids,” he said, about the 8-minute mark in the video above.

“They’d limit immigration to protect American workers. They’d support the police who protect our neighborhoods. They’d learn how to negotiate trade deals that prioritize America’s interest for a change. They’d end the endless wars and quit sending our young people to solve problems in foreign lands. They’d cut taxes for families and workers. They’d create opportunity zones that drive investment into inner cities.

“In other words, if Democrats cared for the forgotten men and women of our country, they’d do exactly what President Trump is doing.”

Joe Biden will do the opposite if he wins November’s election.

It’ll be four more years of the 47 that have preceded it. Whatever freshness and energy that 29-year-old Biden may have had once have long been absorbed into the swamp; we’re left with only the gaffes.

In the midst of one of the most challenging periods the country has experienced since World War II, the United States can’t settle for the same old thing and call it a “return to normalcy.”

