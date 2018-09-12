Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

On a day when many Americans recalled a day of loss and heroics, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough used it to attack President Donald Trump, leading Donald Trump Jr. to call out Scarborough.

Scarborough authored an Op-Ed in The Washington Post that the newspaper headlined, “Trump Is Harming the Dream of America More Than Any Foreign Adversary Ever Could.”

Scarborough’s column insists that no one has done very much right since the 2001 attacks.

“Sixteen years of strategic missteps have been followed by the maniacal moves of a man who has savaged America’s vital alliances, provided comfort to hostile foreign powers, attacked our intelligence and military communities, and lent a sympathetic ear to neo-Nazis and white supremacists across the globe,” he wrote.

“For those of us still believing that Islamic extremists hate America because of the freedoms we guarantee to all people, the gravest threat Trump poses to our national security is the damage done daily to America’s image,” he added.

Yesterday @JoeNBC slapped my friend Pete and all the walking wounded who lost everything but their lives on 9-11 and still struggle quietly to carry on. Here’s my article. https://t.co/5sqkkRt7iE — #MIDTERMS! (@MichaelRCaputo) September 12, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. took issue with Scarborough on Twitter, suggesting that a day to promote unity should not be used for political cheap shots.

“Joe you owe an apology to the 3000+ families who lost loved ones on this tragic day. Injecting politics today is disgraceful and only shows how irrelevant and deranged you’ve become,” he tweeted.

Joe you owe an apology to the 3000+ families who lost loved ones on this tragic day. Injecting politics today is disgraceful and only shows how irrelevant and deranged you’ve become. https://t.co/tFncxA5CQT — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2018

On the Fox News Channel’s “The Five,” several hosts said the column damaged Scarborough more than Trump.

Greg Gutfeld said that instead of focusing on the victims of 9/11, Scarborough “stole their moment” and made the day about himself, Fox News reported.

“He’s going to be virtue signaling to all the Resisters,” Gutfeld said, adding that Scarborough cannot “walk back” the reality that he used the day to promote himself.

Co-host Jedediah Bila said Scarborough’s column was no surprise.

“He has the Trump Derangement Syndrome so bad, he’s willing to embarrass himself so severely,” she said.

RELATED: Scarborough: ‘Forget About Running Planes into the Pentagon,’ Trump Is ‘Far Greater Threat’

On September 11th, I’ll read the column again and think about whether I could have said the same thing in a way less offensive to Trump supporters on September 11th. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018

Scarborough later went on Twitter to make the claim that his entire column was not devoted to Trump, only parts of it, and that his purpose was to condemn all of the failed policies since the 9/11 attacks, The Hill reported.

