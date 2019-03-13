Trump Jr. Jumps In To Defend Tucker Carlson: ‘This Is How To Handle The Outrage Mob’

President Donald Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr., expressed admiration for how Fox News host Tucker Carlson has handled the controversy surrounding recently surfaced comments he made about women on a shock jock radio program approximately a decade ago.

“This is how to handle the outrage mob,” the first son tweeted Monday.

“Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That’s their end goal.”

"This is how to handle the outrage mob," the first son tweeted Monday.

"Remember, even the most sincere apology means nothing to them. They want to break and ruin you. That's their end goal."

Trump included Carlson’s written statement addressing the issue, in which he said:

“Media Matters caught me saying something naughty on a radio show more than a decade ago. Rather than express the usual ritual contrition, how about this: I’m on television every weeknight for more than an hour. If you want to know what I think, you can watch.”

Media Matters for America released a compilation of clips of Carlson calling into the “Bubba and the Love Sponge” radio show between 2006 and 2010.

The left-leaning organization characterized comments Carlson made as “misogynistic” and “perverted.”

“He referred to Martha Stewart’s daughter Alexis Stewart as ‘cunty,’ called journalist Arianna Huffington a ‘pig,’ and labeled Britney Spears and Paris Hilton ‘the biggest white whores in America,'” according to Media Matters.

Carlson also joked “what really gets women going” is political debate. “If you’re talking to a feminist, and she’s given you, ‘Well, men really need to be more sensitive,’ [say] ‘No, actually, men don’t need to be more sensitive. You just need to be quiet and kind of do what you’re told.’ They love it. They love it.”

The then-MSNBC host also contended another time on the “Bubba and the Love Sponge” show that “women are extremely primitive. They’re basic. They’re not hard to understand, and one of the things they hate more than anything is weakness in a man.”

Fox News colleague Brit Hume came to Carlson’s defense Monday, tweeting, “What really drives the left and its agents nuts is that Tucker has succeeded in maintaining the Fox’s 8 pm hour dominance since Bill O’Reilly’s departure.”

He also tweeted a graphic showing that “Tucker Carlson Tonight” was the most-watched program on cable news on Friday, commenting, “Doing well is the best revenge.”

Doing well is the best revenge. https://t.co/4izrYTNh3G — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 12, 2019

Conservative columnist Matt Walsh wrote, “Liberals aren’t outraged about inappropriate jokes Tucker Carlson told years ago. They’re thrilled. They couldn’t be happier that they found this stuff. Their excitement is palpable. So let’s stop pretending that this is anything more than a game. Nobody is authentically angry.”

Conservative columnist Matt Walsh wrote, "Liberals aren't outraged about inappropriate jokes Tucker Carlson told years ago. They're thrilled. They couldn't be happier that they found this stuff. Their excitement is palpable. So let's stop pretending that this is anything more than a game. Nobody is authentically angry."

Variety reported advertisers have boycotted Carlson’s program in the past, but Monday’s show included spots from MyPillow and Bayer AG for Claritin-D and One A Day vitamins.

A #BoycottTuckerCarlson and #FireTuckerCarlson gained traction on Twitter with calls for Capitol One, Outback Steakhouse, Ford and other companies to pull their ads.

Carlson responded to the controversy on his program Monday night, proclaiming, “We will never bow to the mob, ever, no matter what.”

“The left’s main goal, in case you haven’t noticed, is controlling what you think,” he argued. “In order to do that, they have to control the information that you receive.”

Carlson observed that Fox’s opinion prime-time programming is one of the few places among major media outlets that does not conform to the liberal worldview.

“A few hours in the sea of television programming,” he said. “For the left, it’s unacceptable. They demand total conformance.”

The host assured his audience: “Fox News is behind us, as they have been since the very first day.”

