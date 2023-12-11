Donald Trump Jr. had choice words for former United Nations ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley as his father appears poised to romp through the Republican primary.

Trump Jr. described Haley as a hireling of the old Republican establishment in an interview with Breitbart on Saturday.

He praised Vivek Ramaswamy’s criticism of Haley in Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

“Yeah, listen, honestly, the only one who was impressive on there was Vivek, frankly.”

“I think he basically ended Nikki Haley’s political career.”

Ramaswamy criticized Haley’s neoconservative foreign policy vision during the contest — as well as her personal authenticity.

“Nikki is corrupt. This is a woman who will send your kids to die, so she can buy a bigger house,” Ramaswamy said on Thursday.

Trump Jr. described Haley’s late support in the primary as old establishment donors jumping ship from the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“The same people that used to support DeSantis because they thought he was the guy to take out Trump, so that they can have their dancing monkey in the White House — someone who needs them, who needs their dollars — they flipped over to Nikki Haley, and they’re trying to make that the last hope, so that they can have that kind of control.”

“It’s really sad because that’s what this is about.”

Anti-Trump oligarchs such as Charles Koch and Reid Hoffman have begun financially backing Haley, according to Breitbart.

Trump Jr. also ripped DeSantis as lacking the social skills for presidential and campaign success in the same interview.

“DeSantis has shown in long-form he’s just not any good at these things,” he said.

“He doesn’t resonate with people. He doesn’t understand people.”

If either DeSantis, Ramaswamy or Haley plan to get anywhere in the Republican primary, they’ve got their work cut out for them.

Former President Donald Trump consistently dominates Republican primary polling — securing more than a majority of support in most recent surveys, according to RealClearPolitics.

Haley has challenged DeSantis for a distant second place in some national and state polls.

