Trump Jr. Thanks Schiff, Explains How Impeachment Now Helping Trump Clean House

Hey, give thanks where it’s due, I suppose.

Impeachment is over and, unless you’re one of the liberals who believe that victory can be snatched from the jaws of defeat, the Democrats lost. If you believe this is one of those things where history will vindicate you, I wish you the best of luck with that one — and so do the Trumps, who would probably respond with that “Goodfellas” Ray Liotta laughing GIF.

In fact, Donald Trump Jr. is kind of thankful to Adam Schiff for his role in impeachment. After all, he says, it helped them figure out whom to fire.

In a tweet that’s sure to inspire plenty of agita on both sides of the aisle, the president’s eldest son gave props to the California Democrat and head of the House Intelligence Committee in the wake of the firings of European Union Ambassador Gordon Sondland and National Security Council member Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

“Allow me a moment to thank — and this may be a bit of a surprise — Adam Schiff,” Trump tweeted after the firings on Friday.

“Were it not for his crack investigation skills, @realDonaldTrump might have had a tougher time unearthing who all needed to be fired. Thanks, Adam!”

Trump Jr. went on to include a few laughing emojis and the hashtag “#FullOfSchiff”

The firings of Sondland and Vindman, two of the most prominent men to testify against Trump during the trial, inspired conniptions among Democrats on Capitol Hill.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he wanted a number of inspectors general to look into the firings.

“The New York Democrat plans to send letters on Monday to 74 independent watchdogs, asking that they look into the treatment of government whistleblowers following the removal of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council and U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland’s sudden recall from his post,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“Schumer argued that President Trump’s decision to jettison Vindman and his identical twin brother Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman from the White House was ‘part of a dangerous, growing pattern of retaliation against those who report wrongdoing only to find themselves targeted by the President and subject to his wrath and vindictiveness.'”

“Without the courage of whistleblowers and the role of Inspectors General, the American people may never have known how the President abused his power in the Ukraine scandal,” Schumer said in his letter.

“It is incumbent on you that whistleblowers … are protected for doing what we hope and expect those who serve our country will do when called: tell the truth.”

You can expect stuff like this from Schumer for quite some time to come:

This is the #DailyLie today from President Trump. I will say it again and again and again: LTC Vindman is a patriot. He’s living up to his oath to protect and defend our Constitution. This action is only a show of weakness from the president. https://t.co/TLpQdEKKhu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 8, 2020

This is going to be a long and arduous process, I’m sure, where Vindman’s bloody shirt is going to be waved by the Democrats as if this were a great American patriot, his intentions as pure as the driven snow, his partisanship nonexistent, who did this because he loved his country.

Do you think Sondland and Vindman should have been fired?

At a basic level, it’s difficult to see Vindman going back to his old position and everyone just saying, “So, we’re good, right? Good? Word.” That’s not really how this works, particularly given he skewered the president and essentially implied Trump was guilty of impeachable offenses.

This isn’t just going back to your middle-management job at Geico after filing a whistleblower complaint against someone in upper management who said something disparaging about the gecko’s accent. These are sensitive positions that require working with people with whom you’re on the same page, and this is very much not same-page-ness.

Whether or not the firings were necessary will be hotly debated. Both Vindman and Sondland were said to be leaving their posts soon, indicating even they knew their positions were untenable. Trump merely expedited the process.

However, I suppose either way you could thank Adam Schiff for pointing out positions that could be better filled by other individuals.

