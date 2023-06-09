Donald Trump Jr. and others believe it is no coincidence that the Department of Justice announced its indictment of former President Donald Trump on the same day that Republican lawmakers gained access to FBI-held information alleging President Joe Biden is guilty of receiving millions of dollars in a bribe.

“On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden’s corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges. Do you really think that’s a coincidence?” Trump tweeted Thursday following his father’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents.

On the same day that a story broke about a whistleblower alleging Joe Biden took a 5 million dollar bribe from Burisma in Ukraine, Biden’s corrupt DOJ decides to indict Trump over BS charges. Do you really think that’s a coincidence? — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 9, 2023

Earlier in the day, the FBI permitted members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to review an agency generated FD-1023 form dated June 30, 2020, based on an interview with a “highly credible” source alleging both Biden and his son Hunter Biden received $5 million each from Ukrainian energy company Burisma while the elder Biden was vice president, Fox News reported.

A whistleblower made House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer of Kentucky and Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa aware of the form containing the allegations earlier this spring, but FBI Director Christopher Wray had been stonewalling Comer and Grassley for weeks over gaining access to it.

Comer and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy threatened Wray with a contempt of Congress vote to take place this week, and the FBI director agreed to allow the FD-1023 to be reviewed by the members of the Oversight Committee.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, who was among those members, told Fox News Thursday that the FD-1023 held “damning evidence the sitting president of the United States sold out his country in an ongoing bribery scheme.”

After reading the form, Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida said Biden is “100% guilty” of bribery, according to NBC News.

Committee member GOP Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida told reporters Thursday that the form shows, according to the trusted FBI source, “Money was being moved through several accounts — multiple accounts — to get to Joe Biden.”

“Money was being moved through several accounts — multiple accounts — to get to Joe Biden,” says Rep. @ByronDonalds after viewing the FBI document alleging a bribery scheme by Biden. “I will say it again: money was moved on purpose through multiple accounts to get to Joe Biden.” pic.twitter.com/HIlqWtxO31 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 8, 2023

The source also said a high-ranking Burisma executive explained to him or her that the company had to “pay the Bidens” because “Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin was investigating Burisma, and explained how difficult it would be to enter the U.S. market in the midst of that investigation,” Fox News reported.

“$5 million for one Biden, $5 million for the other Biden,” the Burisma executive told the FBI source, the FD-1023 form said.

Biden was the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine policy while he was vice president and Hunter was serving on the Burisma board of directors making a reported $1 million per year.

In January 2018, Joe Biden bragged at a Council on Foreign Relations meeting about an official visit he took to Ukraine in March 2016 during which he demanded then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin or lose $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees.

Shokin was investigating potential Burisma corruption at the time.

Biden recalled telling Poroshenko, “I said, ‘You’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in,’ I think it was, ‘about six hours.’ I looked at them and said, ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’”

“Well, son of a b****, he got fired,” Biden recounted.

FLASHBACK: Two years ago, Joe Biden bragged about holding up $1 BILLION in U.S. loans unless Ukraine fired the prosecutor investigating Burisma, the corrupt company paying Hunter $80k+ per month. Why don’t Democrats want to investigate that??pic.twitter.com/bDhaKjFNZN — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 24, 2020

Donalds responded to Trump’s indictment Thursday, tweeting, “On the day members of Congress learn from an FBI document linking then VP Joe Biden to receiving $5 MILLION from Burisma in a pay-for-play scheme, Biden’s DOJ announces another phony indictment of the leading candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, Biden’s likely opponent, and the former POTUS.”

He added, “This mob-like justice system is turning Lady Justice on its head and is the most significant threat to our democracy.”

On the day members of Congress learn from an FBI document linking then VP Joe Biden to receiving $5 MILLION from Burisma in a pay-for-play scheme, Biden’s DOJ announces another phony indictment of the leading candidate for the GOP Presidential nomination, Biden’s likely opponent,… pic.twitter.com/PyP6f1kL7y — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) June 9, 2023

Conservative commentator Mike Cernovich tweeted following the DOJ’s indictment, “They timed the Trump indictment the day PROOF that the Burisma scandal was true, broke. This is the JFK assassination all over again – they are killing Trump by other means.”

They timed the Trump indictment the day PROOF that the Burisma scandal was true, broke. This is the JFK assassination all over again – they are killing Trump by other means. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) June 8, 2023

The Media Research Center noted that the three big evening newscasts — ABC’s “World News Tonight,” “CBS Evening News”, and “NBC Nightly News” — did not cover the alleged bribery allegations involving Biden on their programs Thursday night.

