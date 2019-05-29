SECTIONS
Trump on Judge Roy Moore’s Chances in Alabama: He Cannot Win

By Chris White
Published May 29, 2019 at 5:36am
President Donald Trump criticized former Alabama Supreme Court Chief Justice Roy Moore on Wednesday for contemplating another potential Senate run.

“Republicans cannot allow themselves to again lose the Senate seat in the Great State of Alabama,” Trump wrote. “This time it will be for Six Years, not just Two. I have NOTHING against Roy Moore, and unlike many other Republican leaders, wanted him to win. But he didn’t, and probably won’t.”

Trump also noted the risks inherent for the GOP heading into 2020.

“If Alabama does not elect a Republican to the Senate in 2020, many of the incredible gains that we have made during my Presidency may be lost, including our Pro-Life victories. Roy Moore cannot win, and the consequences will be devastating….Judges and Supreme Court Justices!” the president added.

Moore has not officially announced his intention of running in 2020.

However, he has talked up the possibility on Twitter.

“What is Bradley so worried about,” the judge wrote Tuesday on Twitter, referring to Alabama Republican Rep. Bradley Byrne’s concerns about a potential Moore candidacy.

“He knows that if I run I will beat Doug Jones,” Moore added.

Trump’s tweet comes after his son, Donald Trump Jr., made a similar critique, telling Moore via Twitter on Tuesday that “if you actually care about #MAGA more than your own ego, it’s time to ride off into the sunset, Judge.”

Moore lost the seat in a 2017 special election to Democrat Alabama Sen. Doug Jones after he faced multiple accusations of sexually inappropriate behavior.

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions held the seat before joining the Trump administration.

