SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Trump Just Accomplished What Presidents Have Been Trying To Do for 40 Years with Iran

×
By Jared Harris
Published January 8, 2020 at 2:40pm
Print

This week, President Donald Trump stared down Iran, and in a shocking turn that almost nobody saw coming, the Islamic Republic blinked.

As Trump addressed America on Wednesday, the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief.

The United States had killed major Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, and made it through Iran’s retaliation without a single American death.

For the United States, it was a major win.

The president made it clear that under his administration, those responsible for American deaths would meet a fiery and explosive fate.

TRENDING: UK Outlet Runs Pictures of Grinning Bill Clinton with Sex Slave and Epstein’s Pimp on ‘Lolita Express’

Iran’s retaliation for Soleimani’s death, promised by the country’s leaders to be deadly and world-changing, fell flat of the doomsday-style threats.

A missile salvo launched by the rogue regime failed to do anything but cause structural damage.

For all its threats of annihilation, Iran’s response was ultimately a failure.

Any further action by the Islamic Republic would likely be seen by much of the world as something more than simple retaliation.

Did Trump make the right decision with regard to Iran?

Trump’s actions this month have consisted of more than a just ordering a simple drone strike.

The president has accomplished something that none of his predecessors have ever been able to do — Trump preemptively checked Iranian aggression with a concrete response. And the president virtually refused to escalate the situation in the aftermath.

Soleimani, as the Department of Defense confirmed, was planning an attack on Americans before his demise by Reaper drone.

While the left painted Trump’s actions as chaotic and only serving to railroad the United States into another war in the Middle East, it now looks like peace is in America’s future.

Trump was able to shut down an imminent threat from Iran without a single American casualty.

RELATED: Trump Economy Blazes as Gen. Motors, Ford Surprise 1,500 Temps with Full-Time Promotions & More To Come

Against a country where “death to America” serves as something of an unofficial slogan, this is definitely not the outcome many predicted.

American leaders have struggled with the matter of Iran since a 1979 hostage crisis in Tehran soured relations between our once-friendly nations.

Past presidents have avoided confronting Iran for fear of the country making good on its threats and dragging America into a war.

Former President Barack Obama took this a step further, and even issued a massive cash payment to the Islamic Republic.

Although the United States has struck Iran in the past, it usually served as retaliation for something the Islamic Republic did first.

One example is Operation Praying Mantis, where the U.S. Navy destroyed half of the Iranian fleet, but only after Iranian mines damaged an American ship.

While previous presidents may not have had the opportunities Trump had in his strike against an Iranian threat, his unapologetic action proves he’ll do what needs to be done in order to protect Americans.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







First They Came for the Guns, Now Cali Considering Ban on Gas-Powered Lawn Tools
Australia Slaughtering 10,000 Camels To Combat Global Warming
Buttigieg Suggests Trump Is at Fault for Iran Shooting Down Civilian 737
Virginia Dems Move To Shutter Indoor Gun Ranges, Enact Ammo-Free Zones
Iran Changes Plane Crash Story as Photos of Missile Remains Appear
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×