Trump Just Accomplished What Presidents Have Been Trying To Do for 40 Years with Iran

This week, President Donald Trump stared down Iran, and in a shocking turn that almost nobody saw coming, the Islamic Republic blinked.

As Trump addressed America on Wednesday, the nation breathed a collective sigh of relief.

The United States had killed major Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, and made it through Iran’s retaliation without a single American death.

For the United States, it was a major win.

The president made it clear that under his administration, those responsible for American deaths would meet a fiery and explosive fate.

Iran’s retaliation for Soleimani’s death, promised by the country’s leaders to be deadly and world-changing, fell flat of the doomsday-style threats.

A missile salvo launched by the rogue regime failed to do anything but cause structural damage.

For all its threats of annihilation, Iran’s response was ultimately a failure.

Any further action by the Islamic Republic would likely be seen by much of the world as something more than simple retaliation.

Trump’s actions this month have consisted of more than a just ordering a simple drone strike.

The president has accomplished something that none of his predecessors have ever been able to do — Trump preemptively checked Iranian aggression with a concrete response. And the president virtually refused to escalate the situation in the aftermath.

Soleimani, as the Department of Defense confirmed, was planning an attack on Americans before his demise by Reaper drone.

While the left painted Trump’s actions as chaotic and only serving to railroad the United States into another war in the Middle East, it now looks like peace is in America’s future.

Trump was able to shut down an imminent threat from Iran without a single American casualty.

Against a country where “death to America” serves as something of an unofficial slogan, this is definitely not the outcome many predicted.

American leaders have struggled with the matter of Iran since a 1979 hostage crisis in Tehran soured relations between our once-friendly nations.

Past presidents have avoided confronting Iran for fear of the country making good on its threats and dragging America into a war.

Former President Barack Obama took this a step further, and even issued a massive cash payment to the Islamic Republic.

Although the United States has struck Iran in the past, it usually served as retaliation for something the Islamic Republic did first.

One example is Operation Praying Mantis, where the U.S. Navy destroyed half of the Iranian fleet, but only after Iranian mines damaged an American ship.

While previous presidents may not have had the opportunities Trump had in his strike against an Iranian threat, his unapologetic action proves he’ll do what needs to be done in order to protect Americans.

