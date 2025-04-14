Trump Just Aced Special Medical Test Biden Was Terrified to Take

President Donald Trump is in “excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute the duties of Commander-in-Chief and Head of State,” according to the results of his annual physical exam.

In a memo Sunday, White House physician Capt. Sean Barbabella said Trump underwent a comprehensive physical exam — which included diagnostic and lab testing — on Friday at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his well-being,” the decorated Navy physician wrote.

Barbabella noted that Trump scored a perfect 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test, which screens for cognitive impairment and early dementia.

The president previously took the same test during his first tenure and also earned a perfect score.

As a reminder, former President Joe Biden — who fueled rampant speculation that his mental acuity was compromised — refused to take a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man,” a defiant and angry Biden told CBS News in 2020.

Democrats and their media lapdogs relentlessly covered up Biden’s mental collapse and refused to pressure the octogenarian to take a cognitive test to allay widespread public concern over his nonstop gaffes.

Imagine if Trump had refused to undergo a cognitive exam. We’d never hear the end of it.

The good news is that despite the president’s advanced age, he passed his annual with flying colors.

Barbabella also noted that Trump stood 6-foot-3 inches and weighed 224 pounds. He has lost weight since February 2019, when he weighed 243 pounds.

Indeed, the president looks trimmer and healthier than he did during his first term.

During all four years of Biden’s disastrous tenure, Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas repeatedly sounded the alarm about the then-president’s dwindling mental acuity.

Jackson, who was the White House physician to former Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump, said Biden’s deteriorating mental sharpness compromised national security.

BIDEN JUST IGNORED A QUESTION ABOUT HIS COGNITIVE DECLINE! Something is WRONG with him. This man IS NOT qualified to be President!! I am demanding he have a cognitive test NOW. There’s too much on the line, we need to know! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) January 19, 2022

“BIDEN’S MEMORY SIGNIFICANTLY LIMITED.” WOW! Every time he’s on TV he babbles like a toddler, then goes off to shuffle into a wall! WHO IS REALLY RUNNING OUR COUNTRY??? We need TRUMP back NOW! https://t.co/i0vLSweaav — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) February 8, 2024

While Biden’s countless mental lapses may seem funny in retrospect, they were no joke.

In reality, his cognitive decline was a dire emergency that threatened both national security and global stability.

During the past four years, crushing inflation, soaring crime, daily border invasions, and escalating geopolitical conflicts became the hallmark of Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency.

The weakness he projected endangered the United States and the rest of the world.

While Americans may not agree with all of Trump’s policies, few can accuse him of being senile or unfit to lead the nation.

