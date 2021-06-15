A new statement released by former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the addition of Liz Harrington as the new spokeswoman for his Save America Political Action Committee and Trump himself following the departure of Jason Miller.

“Donald J. Trump is pleased to announce Liz Harrington, a strong Republican conservative voice for America and who has represented conservative policies so well over the years, as our new spokesperson for Save America and Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America. Liz will be taking the place of Jason Miller, who will be leaving to enter the private sector,” the statement said.

Trump also thanked Miller for his service. Miller confirmed his departure last week to join a new tech startup.

“I greatly thank Jason for his service — he is outstanding!” Trump said in a statement.

Regarding Harrington, Trump endorsed his new spokeswoman in strong terms.

“Liz Harrington is a fighter,” he said. “She was an important part of our receiving more votes than any incumbent President in U.S. history, far more than we received the first time we won.”

Harrington added her own comments regarding her new role in the statement.

“It is an honor of a lifetime to represent President Trump and to stand for the truth,” Harrington said.

“At such a critical time for our country, President Trump’s fighting spirit is needed now more than ever. We will not stand idly by and let America fall to the Radical Left-Wing Mob,” she added.

The statement said, “Harrington is the former national spokesperson for the Republican National Committee, editor-in-chief of Warroom.org, and senior writer for the Washington Free Beacon. She has long been a staunch supporter of President Trump.”

Miller tweeted congratulations at Harrington: “Congrats @realLizUSA! Fantastic addition to Team Trump!”

The announcement followed Trump’s statement last week regarding “a much more important project” than a new book.

“I turned down two book deals, from the most unlikely of publishers, in that I do not want to do such a deal right now,” Trump said in a statement.

“I’m writing like crazy anyway, however, and when the time comes, you’ll see the book of all books,” he added.

“Actually, I’ve been working on a much more important project right now!”

Trump did not elaborate on what that project is.

The country’s 45th president has still not revealed public plans for another potential run for office in the future.

