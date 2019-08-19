SECTIONS
Trump Just Beat Planned Parenthood and Forced the Abortion Provider To Abandon Federal Funds

By Josh Manning
Published August 19, 2019 at 1:41pm
Planned Parenthood announced Monday afternoon that all of its clinics will abandon the Title X federal program designed to provide low-income women with birth control.

The abortion provider’s announcement came with a boilerplate warning that those “struggling to make ends meet” might face difficulty in getting the “care” they need, according to CBS News.

In this case “care” is very likely a euphemism for abortion.

The abortion provider’s decision is in response to a rule issued by Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services in February.

The rule states that “none of the funds appropriated for Title X may be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

That rule effectively restricted any clinic that received Title X funds from performing abortions, with the exception of cases where the life of the mother is in danger.

While pro-abortion advocates have called the measure a “gag rule,” pro-life advocates note that the rule simply closes a loophole that’s been used to exploit Title X.

Title X funds were never authorized to fund abortions. The funds have always been intended for wellness checks, STD screenings, and other non-abortion related services.

The fact that Title X provides funds for those services, however, means that abortion providers can divert their own, non-governmental funds from those programs and send those funds straight to their abortion programs.

Josh Manning
Senior Editor for News, The Western Journal
Josh Manning is The Western Journal's senior editor for news. He holds an MPP from Harvard University and a BA from Lyon College.
