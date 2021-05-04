Former President Donald Trump teased in a Tuesday interview that his supporters will be “very happy” when he finally announces his decision on whether to run in 2024.

“The answer is I’m absolutely enthused,” he told Candace Owens during her Daily Wire talk show, “Candace,” after she asked about his 2024 plan, according to The Hill.

“I look forward to doing an announcement at the right time.”

He added, “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.”

The former Republican president pointed to campaign finance laws that keep him from announcing his candidacy too early.

If he decides to formally declare his candidacy, he would have to disclose his finances and obey election laws that mandate how he could spend his money before the election.

“Otherwise I think I’d give you an answer that you’d be very happy with. So we’re looking at that very, very seriously,” Trump said.

“All I’d say is: stay tuned.”

Before his interview with Owens, which is scheduled to premiere Tuesday night, Trump has been very coy about his 2024 plans but revealed in recent interviews that he is looking into it.

Owens joked that she would consider being Trump’s running mate if he decides to run.

“What a good choice that would be,” Trump responded with a laugh, according to The Hill.

“That would be fantastic. You would be fantastic.”

Owens replied, “I guess I’ll take you at your word, that in 2024 Trump and Owens are going to be on the ticket.”

Trump has also said he would consider picking Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as his running mate.

“He’s a friend of mine. I endorsed Ron, and after I endorsed him, he took off like a rocketship,” he told Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo.

“He’s done a great job as governor. A lot of people like that — you know, I’m just saying what I read and what you read — they love that ticket.”

Trump indicated in an interview in March that he would make his decision about running again following the 2022 midterms.

