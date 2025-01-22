Share
News
President Donald Trump, right, immediately went to work for the American people, including signing an executive order to help put Californians, who are suffering from massive wildfires, left, above wildlife.
President Donald Trump, right, immediately went to work for the American people, including signing an executive order to help put Californians, who are suffering from massive wildfires, left, above wildlife.. (Apu Gomes / Getty Images ; Jim Watson - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Just Gave the Fire Victims in LA a Long Overdue Present That Will Change Everything

 By Randy DeSoto  January 21, 2025 at 5:03pm
Share

Among President Donald Trump’s first executive orders issued on Monday was one directing that a plan be implemented to deliver more water from northern California to the central and southern parts of the state.

He argued lack of water was a reason the California wildfires did such damage.

Trump recounted in his Jan. 20 order — titled “Putting People over Fish: Stopping Radical Environmentalism to Provide Water to Southern California” and directed to the Secretaries of Commerce and the Interior Departments — “During my first term, the State of California, at the direction of its Governor [Gavin Newsom], filed a lawsuit to stop my Administration from implementing improvements to California’s water infrastructure. My Administration’s plan would have allowed enormous amounts of water to flow from the snow melt and rainwater in rivers in Northern California to beneficial use in the Central Valley and Southern California.”

“This catastrophic halt was allegedly in protection of the Delta smelt and other species of fish. Today, this enormous water supply flows wastefully into the Pacific Ocean,” he added.

Politico reported, Newsom filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration in 2020, seeking to block the implementation of new federal water rules, which were anticipated to deliver 600,000 acre-feet of water in an average year from the northern part of California to points south in the state.

Newsom argued that the Endangered Species Act applied to salmon and the Delta smelt, and therefore, Trump’s rule change was unlawful.

Will Trump return common sense to America?

Last month, the Biden administration completed a new rule change siding with Newsom.

Trump continued in his Monday executive order writing, “The recent deadly and historically destructive wildfires in Southern California underscore why the State of California needs a reliable water supply and sound vegetation management practices in order to provide water desperately needed there, and why this plan must immediately be reimplemented.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that firefighters seeking to combat the blaze in the exclusive Pacific Palisades neighborhood experienced fire hydrants running out of water.

One reason was that a 117 million gallon reservoir in the area was empty, having been down for maintenance since February of last year, according to the Times.

Related:
Border Patrol and ICE Receive New Orders Overnight as Immigration Policy Changes on a Dime

Trump concluded his order, saying within 90 days of his memorandum, he wants the secretaries of Commerce and the Interior to report to him regarding the progress being made to implement his directive and recommendations for future implementation.

Cal Fire reported that as of Tuesday afternoon, there were two major fires in the Los Angeles area: the Palisades Fire, which was 63 percent contained, and the Eaton Fire, which was 89 percent contained.

So far the fires in southern California have killed 28 people, burned over 40,600 acres, and destroyed approximately 15,800 structures.

During a pre-inauguration day rally in Washington, Trump pledged, “Together, we will rebuild Los Angeles better, more beautiful than ever before.”

The president noted that Los Angeles is slated to host the World Cup soccer tournament in 2026 and the Summer Olympics in 2028, and the former real estate developer said the city will be ready.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Trump Just Gave the Fire Victims in LA a Long Overdue Present That Will Change Everything
Even the Notoriously Liberal ADF Just Sprang to Elon's Defense, Crushes Media's 'Nazi Salute' Lie
Trump's First Cabinet Pick to Be Put Up for a Vote Receives Unanimous Confirmation - Marco Rubio Sworn In as Secretary of State
Look: Barron Trump Holds Court with Table Full of Big Shots at Inauguration Event
Christians Rejoice as Familiar Tune Is Heard at Start of Inauguration Ceremony
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation