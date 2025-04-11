President Donald Trump oversaw a cabinet meeting Thursday that may be unprecedented in U.S. history. It was certainly in stark contrast to those held under President Joe Biden.

Shortly into the gathering, to which members of the press were invited, Trump said, “Everyone one at this table is doing an incredible job.”

“These meetings are very good, and … I don’t believe there’s any other president that allowed the press to come into a meeting such as this. These are very sacred meetings. These are very private meetings, but we have nothing to hide,” he continued.

“We want to be transparent,” Trump reiterated to the reporters on hand.

President Trump invited the press into his cabinet meeting, and each Secretary is providing an update on the work they are doing at their respective agencies. This is truly the most transparent, competent, and collaborative Administration in history! pic.twitter.com/AA5EhG83Fd — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 10, 2025

He then allowed the media to remain in the West Wing’s Cabinet Room as the head of each department gave an update. All told, the meeting was over an hour long, with Trump fielding questions from the media for about 20 minutes after the cabinet secretary updates.

Some of the more noteworthy moments included when Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said he anticipates that after a large multinational study his department commissioned is completed, “We will know by September what caused the massive autism epidemic in the U.S.”

“There will be no bigger news conference than that,” Trump responded.

🚨RFK Jr. says “we will know by September” the causes of autism. “There will be no bigger news conference,” Trump says. pic.twitter.com/9WDysYeFy2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 10, 2025

On the trade front, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said, “I’m not sure we could ever have enough time in the day to talk to all these countries [that want a deal] … because they want to talk, and they want to talk now. They have come with offers that they never ever, ever would have come with, but for the moves that the president has made.”

“We’re getting the respect we deserve now,” he added.

Sec @howardlutnick: “I’m not sure we could ever have enough time in the day to talk to all these countries, because they want to talk and they want to talk now. They have come with offers that they never ever, ever would have come with…We’re getting the respect we deserve now.” pic.twitter.com/EiFuFDadt6 — CSPAN (@cspan) April 10, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard told the cabinet that there will be a major release of documents related to the 1968 assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “within the next few days.”

Secretary Kennedy responded to the news regarding his father’s murder, saying to Trump, “I’m very grateful to you, Mr. President.”

BREAKING – Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announces a major incoming file dump on the assassinations of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy and MLK Jr. pic.twitter.com/2POmPelOfP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 10, 2025

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the revoking of student visas and the removal of noncitizens engaging in pro-Hamas protests will continue.

“If you come here to … vandalize a library, take over a campus, and do all kinds of crazy things, you know, we’re going to get rid of these people,” he said.

“The press cover student visas like they’re some sort of of birthright. No,” Rubio said. “A student visa is like me inviting you into my home. If you come into my home and put all kind crap on my couch, I’m going to kick you out of my house. And so that’s what we’re doing with our country, thanks to the president.”

President Trump and his cabinet met Thursday, where each member provided the president and media a brief on what they are doing. MORE: https://t.co/Eo1dYgjD6V pic.twitter.com/UbeoPWayj1 — KSNV News 3 Las Vegas (@News3LV) April 10, 2025

Many responded positively on social media to Trump’s open cabinet meeting, with one writing, “These on-camera cabinet meetings are so awesome. The transparency is fantastic. The whole Federal government just telling the American people exactly what they’re doing on our behalf.”

Attorney and author David Limbaugh wrote, “Just watching some of this cabinet meeting. Impressive and inspiring/encouraging.”

Just watching some of this cabinet meeting. Impressive and inspiring/encouraging. — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) April 10, 2025

Thursday’s meeting was quite a contrast to those held during the Biden administration. For example, during one conducted in September 2022, the media had access for all of seven minutes. Biden tersely answered two questions shouted at him as his aides ushered reporters out of the room.

At another cabinet meeting held last September, Biden gave a few brief opening remarks, then first lady Jill Biden took over much of the rest of it. The whole event was about eight minutes long.

It was the first and only full cabinet meeting that Joe Biden held in 2024. He oversaw nine during his entire time in office. Trump has already had three this year.

Trump’s Thursday cabinet meeting was a tour de force with full transparency, while Biden’s meetings appeared designed by his staff to shield him from the press as much as possible.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.