Trump Just Put Pro-Abortion Libs' Worst Nightmare in Charge of the US Attorney's Office for DC

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia comes with a track record of opposition to abortion and an early agenda of defending Jan. 6 participants.

Edward Martin Jr. was named to the post, according to the Justice Department.

Last year, CNN did a deep dive into comments Martin has made on abortion.

“The true bane of the pro-life movement is the faction of fake pro-lifers who claim to believe in the sanctity of human life but are only willing to vote that way with a list of exceptions,” he said in 2022 after the Supreme Court tossed out the Roe v. Wade ruling.

Martin has said abortion should be illegal, period.

“If the conversation is, ‘Well, should there be a federal ban?’ And the consensus is that there shouldn’t — I disagree. I disagree with the consensus. I would like to see U.S. senators and U.S. congressmen and women elected to office who would say, ‘Let’s ban abortion,’” he said last April.

“If you ban abortion in Louisiana, is a doctor who has an abortion breaking the law? Yes. Should he be punished? Yes — I think that seems obvious. What is the punishment? Not sure yet. Could be criminal, could be a jail sentence, I suppose,” he said.

Martin said killing an unborn child should have consequences, much like mistreating a child after birth.

“What do you do with the woman that has an abortion? I don’t think we have a good answer yet. Some people say that they shouldn’t be held liable in any way,” he said.

“Some people say they should have some kind of penalty, something on their record. I certainly think that you’re gonna find a lot of people that step away from jail time. But if you believe it’s a baby — I do — then you have to do something to protect the baby.”

“You don’t just turn your back and say, ‘Oh, well, you know what? In that family over there, I, I don’t care what they do to their family, that’s their family. I don’t care if they take their five-year-old kid, and they, and they, let ‘em starve to death.’ No, you don’t do that.,” he said.

“You say, ‘We have to have some laws that hold us together, and we have to be careful about it.’ … But we certainly would say in the case of starvation or life and death, there is an interest in the state to say, ‘Hey, what are we gonna do here?’” he said.

On Friday, Martin went to bat for Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes after a federal judge sought to ban him from being in Washington, according to The New York Times.

Rhodes, one of the many people convicted for their roles in the events of Jan. 6, 2021, had been slapped with an 18-year sentence reduced by President Donald Trump to time served.

Federal Judge Amit P. Mehta altered the terms of Rhodes’s release after he was spotted in Washington.

Martin filed papers saying Rhodes was “no longer subject to the terms of supervised release” due to Trump’s action.

“If a judge decided that Jim Biden, General Mark Milley, or another individual were forbidden to visit America’s capital — even after receiving a last-minute, pre-emptive pardon from the former president — I believe most Americans would object,” Martin said in a statement. “The individuals referenced in our motion have had their sentences commuted — period, end of sentence.”

