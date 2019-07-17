SECTIONS
Trump Just Stole ‘the Squad’ Nickname from AOC & Omar, and Now He’s Using It To Promote the America They Hate

By Joe Setyon
Published July 17, 2019 at 10:22am
President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a subtle shot at the so-called progressive “Squad” of lawmakers who have accused him in recent days of racism.

And he did so in such a way that emphasized what truly matters in America — that we are all one nation under God.

The president has been feuding this week with “the Squad,” which consists of four progressive freshman lawmakers: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Democrats and the establishment media criticized Trump for a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at the four lawmakers.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Do you think AOC and the rest of her “Squad” hate America?

Trump has since doubled-down on those comments, while the four congresswomen have relentlessly attacked him and referred to his remarks as “racist.”

Early Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted to Twitter a 75-second-long video montage set to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The video shows Trump interacting with members of the military and law enforcement personnel, among others.

Watch below:

At the end of the video, the word “AMERICA” — in big, bold letters — flashes across the screen.

And then the kicker: “One ‘Squad’ Under God.”

On Twitter, at least, many people seemed to be a fan.

It’s brilliant because it’s true.

While Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” continue to call attention to themselves by attacking Trump, they are missing what’s most important: That we are all Americans, that we are in this together and that we are indeed one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

The fact that Trump stole their nickname — and used it to emphasize such an important point — must drive them nuts.

Joe Setyon
Associate story editor
Joe Setyon is an associate story editor for The Western Journal with several years of copy editing and reporting experience. He graduated with a degree in commuication studies from Grove City College, where he served as managing editor of the student-run newspaper. Joe previously worked as an assistant editor/reporter for Reason magazine, a libertarian publication in Washington, D.C., where he covered politics and wrote about government waste and abuse.
