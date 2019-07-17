Trump Just Stole ‘the Squad’ Nickname from AOC & Omar, and Now He’s Using It To Promote the America They Hate

President Donald Trump on Wednesday took a subtle shot at the so-called progressive “Squad” of lawmakers who have accused him in recent days of racism.

And he did so in such a way that emphasized what truly matters in America — that we are all one nation under God.

The president has been feuding this week with “the Squad,” which consists of four progressive freshman lawmakers: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

Democrats and the establishment media criticized Trump for a series of tweets Sunday that appeared to take aim at the four lawmakers.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” the president tweeted.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done. These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!” he added.

Trump has since doubled-down on those comments, while the four congresswomen have relentlessly attacked him and referred to his remarks as “racist.”

Early Wednesday afternoon, Trump posted to Twitter a 75-second-long video montage set to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s 1984 song, “God Bless the U.S.A.”

The video shows Trump interacting with members of the military and law enforcement personnel, among others.

Watch below:

GOD BLESS THE USA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/w6FenobnlR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 17, 2019

At the end of the video, the word “AMERICA” — in big, bold letters — flashes across the screen.

And then the kicker: “One ‘Squad’ Under God.”

How the latest Trump video tweet ends: “AMERICA One ‘Squad’ Under God” pic.twitter.com/J3E9mV8Utu — Sara Cook (@saraecook) July 17, 2019

On Twitter, at least, many people seemed to be a fan.

Whoever came up with ONE SQUAD UNDER GOD plz marry me. https://t.co/BVsd9IRc4S — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) July 17, 2019

Amen. One Squad Under God no doubt.Amen and Amen and Amen.🙏🙏🙏 — Bobby Bex (@Bobbybex) July 17, 2019

GOD BLESS THE USA ! ONE SQUAD UNDER GOD! — Captain Dan (@songman31dan) July 17, 2019

It’s brilliant because it’s true.

While Ocasio-Cortez and her “Squad” continue to call attention to themselves by attacking Trump, they are missing what’s most important: That we are all Americans, that we are in this together and that we are indeed one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.

The fact that Trump stole their nickname — and used it to emphasize such an important point — must drive them nuts.

