Breaking: Trump Agrees To Keep Government Funded for 3 Weeks, No Wall Funding Included

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he will support a short-term spending bill that will reopen the government for three weeks.

“I am very proud to announce we have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” he said, garnering applause from those gathered at the White House Rose Garden.

The deal temporarily ends the weeks-long partial government shutdown over border security. Trump has insisted on $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the nation’s southern border, which House Democrats have rejected.

While the president agreed to a three-week funding extension that does not include any funding for a wall or barrier, he also made an apparent reference to the idea that he could bypass Congress and declare a national emergency in order to build the wall.

“As everyone knows, I have a very powerful alternative, but I didn’t want to use it at this time,” Trump said. “Hopefully, it will be unnecessary.”

TRENDING: RNC Takes Stand, Announces ‘Undivided Support’ for Trump

The president thanked “all of the incredible federal workers and their families who have shown such extortionary devotion in the face of this recent hardship.”

“You are fantastic people. You are incredible patriots. Many of you have suffered far greater than anyone but your families would know or understand,” Trump said, “and not only did you not complain but in many cases, you encouraged me to keep going because you care so much about our country and about its border security.

“Again, I thank you. All Americans, I thank you. You are very very special people. I am so proud that you are citizens of our country.”

The president said he will “sign a bill to open our government for three weeks, until Feb. 15. I will make sure that all employees receive their backpay very quickly, or as soon as possible.”

Do you agree with Trump's decision? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

“I am asking Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell to put this proposal on the floor immediately,” he said.

“After 36 days of spirited debate and dialogue, I have seen and heard from enough Democrats and Republicans that they are willing to put partisanship aside, I think, and put the security of the American people first,” Trump said, again addressing what he believes is an urgent need for a wall at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president said that during the temporary reprieve, a bipartisan group of lawmakers will begin to review requests from homeland security and law enforcement professionals to make further decisions about how a wall should figure into homeland security.

“Over the next 21 days, I expect that both Democrats and Republicans will operate in good faith. This is an opportunity for all parties to work together for the benefit for our whole beautiful, wonderful nation,” Trump said.

RELATED: Hillary Would ‘Like To Be President,’ Reportedly Not Ruling Out 2020 Run

“Walls should not be controversial,” he said. “It’s just common sense. Walls work.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.