Trump Keeps Gifting Officials and Friends a Particular Brand of Shoes

NBA legend Michael Jordan is often attributed for uttering something along the lines of “Republicans buy shoes, too.”

(Jordan has largely distanced himself from that quote, which he reportedly told family when he was asked to endorse a North Carolina Democrat once upon a time.)

Turns out, Republicans not only like to buy shoes. One particular Republican apparently loves to give them out, too.

According to The Wall Street Journal, President Donald Trump is apparently quite the magnanimous giver of shoes, as he appears to be enamored with one specific brand.

Trump has reportedly been gifting pairs of shoes to all manner of people in his orbit, from agency heads, lawmakers, and advisers to other high-profile guests, often bringing them up unexpectedly during meetings.

Cabinet gatherings have even included Trump asking attendees a simple question: “Did you get the shoes?”

The footwear giveaways have quickly become something of an inside joke around Washington. Some recipients have reportedly slipped them on right in the Oval Office, while others appear eager not to miss out.

“All the boys have them,” one female White House official told The Wall Street Journal. Another joked, “It’s hysterical because everybody’s afraid not to wear them.”

The shoes in question come from Florsheim, a classic American brand known for blending traditional style with everyday comfort.

The company has been around for more than a century, and many of its dress shoes sell for around $145 — a relatively modest price tag compared to the luxury fashion typically associated with Trump.

According to people familiar with the routine, the president has even taken to guessing visitors’ shoe sizes on the spot.

An aide will then place an order, and about a week later a brown Florsheim box shows up at the White House. Occasionally, Trump signs the box or includes a short note for the recipient.

The gesture appears to reflect a recent personal discovery for the 79-year-old president.

Known for wearing high-end suits and his signature long ties, Trump reportedly started looking for more comfortable shoes late last year and settled on Florsheim.

The result has been a steady stream of footwear gifts — with recipients reportedly including J.D. Vance, Marco Rubio, Pete Hegseth, Howard Lutnick, Sean Duffy, Sean Hannity, and Lindsey Graham.

Importantly, The Wall Street Journal noted that Trump has been paying for these gifts himself.

According to USA Today, these shoes come in four colors: black, “black smooth,” cognac, and brown.

(The outlet revealed that Tucker Carlson was gifted a pair of brown Florsheim shoes.)

The shoes are also made in America — something that’s sure to endear itself to Trump and his MAGA base.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.