Trump Keeps Winning: President Takes Victory Lap After Latest Job Numbers Shatter Expectations

President Donald Trump celebrated the January jobs numbers coming in much higher than expected on Wednesday.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the economy added 130,000 new jobs for the month and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.3 percent.

CNBC’s Rick Santelli noted the new jobs number was twice what economists were anticipating.

“Just in: GREAT JOBS NUMBERS, FAR GREATER THAN EXPECTED! The United States of America should be paying MUCH LESS on its Borrowings (BONDS!). We are again the strongest Country in the World, and should therefore be paying the LOWEST INTEREST RATE, by far. This would be an INTEREST COST SAVINGS OF AT LEAST ONE TRILLION DOLLARS PER YEAR – BALANCED BUDGET, PLUS. WOW! The Golden Age of America is upon us!!!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Last summer, Trump called out Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for keeping interest rates much higher than the rest of the industrialized world, saying it is costing the U.S. hundreds of billions of dollars in interest payments on the national debt.

Republican Sen. Bernie Moreno of Ohio, who serves on the Senate’s banking and budget committees, told Fox News at the time that the Federal Reserve’s decision to keep the interest rate at the-then 4.25 to 4.5 percent range was costing the American taxpayer over $400 billion per year in interest payments on debt.

The Federal Reserve Board has cut the rate slightly since then, to the current 3.5 to 3.75 percent range.

Trump said in June that, based on the strength of the U.S. economy and the low inflation rate, the interest rate should be similar to Japan’s or Denmark’s, which are at the 0.5 to 1.75 percent range.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt touted several other positive indicators for the economy in addition to Wednesday’s jobs report.

She posted on social media, “The Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time ever last week. National median rents are now at a four-year low, declining for the sixth consecutive month. Mortgage affordability has surged to a four-year high following President Trump’s bold action to make homeownership affordable again.”

Leavitt added, “U.S. manufacturing activity expanded in January at the fastest pace since 2022, driven by growth in new orders and production. Consumer sentiment is now at a six-month high. Third-quarter GDP was revised upwards to 4.4% growth, showing that President Trump’s economy is even stronger than originally estimated. Gas prices are averaging roughly 20 cents lower than last year.”

“President Trump ended [Joe] Biden’s inflation crisis. Since President Trump took office, headline inflation has been running at 2.4% annualized (much lower than the 3% annual rate inherited from Biden) and core inflation has been running at 2.4% annualized (much lower than the 3.3% annual rate inherited from Biden),” the press secretary wrote.

The White House also noted that the total number of federal employees dropped to its lowest level since 1966, just shy of 2.7 million.

Under President Trump, federal employment has declined to its lowest level since 1966 — and the lowest level in recorded history as a share of the total workforce. pic.twitter.com/W1YigCXV5Q — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 11, 2026

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported, “In January, federal government employment continued to decline (-34,000) as some federal employees who accepted a deferred resignation offer in 2025 came off federal payrolls. Since reaching a peak in October 2024, federal government employment is down by 327,000, or 10.9 percent.”

