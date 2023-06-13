Share
Trump Kicks Off Arraignment Day by Taking Direct Aim at Special Counsel Jack Smith

 By Richard Moorhead  June 13, 2023 at 1:16pm
Former President Donald Trump is fighting back.

Trump issued a Truth Social message directed at special counsel Jack Smith Tuesday.

The former president was slated to appear at an arraignment hearing for the federal document-mishandling charges against him. He sent the message before arriving at a Miami federal courthouse.

“This is the Thug, over turned consistently and unanimously in big cases, that Biden and his CORRUPT Injustice Department stuck on me.”

Trump brought up Smith’s own iffy record in federal corruption cases.

Smith has been involved in four cases of the variety — securing a conviction that lasted upon appeal in only one of them.

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez had federal charges dismissed after a case against him ended in a mistrial — as did former North Carolina senator and presidential candidate John Edwards.

Is Trump right about special counsel Jack Smith?

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell successfully overturned his corruption conviction prosecuted by Smith in an appeal to the Supreme Court — securing unanimous relief from the body in doing so.

Trump accused the federal prosecutor of planting evidence against him in boxes seized from Mar-a-Lago in an unprecedented August raid.

“He’s a Radical Right Lunatic and Trump Hater, as are all his friends and family, who probably “planted” information in the “boxes” given to them.”

Trump linked to a National Pulse report that documents some of Smith’s family connections, which include links to the Democratic Party and leftist oligarch George Soros.

Trump later indicated that he was traveling to the courthouse.

Trump has indicated that he will plead not guilty in his arraignment hearing.

Richard Moorhead
