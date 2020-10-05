President Donald Trump rocked the Twittersphere on Monday with a string of messages announcing that the First Tweeter is back.

Except for a brief drive Sunday to wave to supporters who are praying for him outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, Trump has been confined in the presidential suite of the hospital since Friday. The president and first lady Melania Trump announced Friday that they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Sunday, Trump’s doctors indicated that the president could return to the White House on Monday.

Trump, who in video messages from the hospital has vowed to finish his presidential campaign and complete his work over the next four years, began a Trump-sized tweetstorm by quoting a voter interviewed on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“‘I’m voting for Donald Trump. My father is a Union Worker and his 401K has tripled under President Trump.’ USA Voter. @foxandfriends Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all time high. NEXT YEAR WILL BE THE BEST EVER. VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!!!” the president tweeted.

And then it was off to the races.

“IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!!” he said.

Trump singled out Virginia residents who are facing challenges from Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam over the right to bear arms.

“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!” he tweeted.

Then in separate all-caps tweets, the president noted the accomplishments of his administration that are on the line on Election Day.

Trump’s tweets noted that his administration has produced “STOCK MARKET HIGHS; STRONGEST EVER MILITARY; LAW & ORDER; RELIGIOUS LIBERTY; BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING; 401(K); BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING; SPACE FORCE; MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS; PRO LIFE; BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE; PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS; FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA; SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT; PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME),” each followed by the all-caps reminder to “VOTE!)

Trump closed the morning tsunami of tweets by telling his supporters to act.

“TODAY is the LAST day to register to VOTE in ARIZONA, FLORIDA, GEORGIA, OHIO, AND TEXAS!” he tweeted.

On Monday, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the signs for Trump’s return to the White House were promising, according to Fox News.

“Spoke to the president this morning,” Meadows said in a statement. “He continued to improve overnight and is ready to get back to a normal working schedule.”

The president “will meet with his doctors and nurses this morning to make further assessments of his progress,” Meadows said.

“We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today, with his medical professionals making that determination later today,” he said in the statement.

