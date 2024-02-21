Trump Kicks Off Town Hall with His Theory on Why Nikki Haley Hasn't Dropped Out Yet

Former President Donald Trump was in the home state of his only remaining competition for the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday night, and he told Fox New town hall moderator Laura Ingraham in no uncertain terms why he thought former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley hadn’t yet dropped out of the primary race.

Trump was introduced and then listened to nearly a full minute of cheers and applause as he entered and took his seat, telling Ingraham, “Nice crowd.”

Ingraham began their discussion with a mention of a new Suffolk University / USA Today poll of what she called “very likely” voters, which showed Trump over Haley by 63-to-35 in the state primary, or a ratio of 1.8-to-1.

Ingraham didn’t mention it, but that poll was very much in line with three other polls taken of likely South Carolina voters in February. The RealClearPolitics average of polling for the state has the former president at 61.8 points and his former ambassador to the United Nations trailing far behind at 36.5.

Each of the four polls included in that average showed Trump in the 60s and Haley in the 30s, and the closest Haley came to her former boss in any of them was 22 points.

Nonetheless, Haley doesn’t appear to be anywhere close to ending her campaign, and Ingraham played a clip of a defiant Haley calling Trump a “disaster.”

“Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him,” Haley said in the clip. “They know what a disaster he’s been and will continue to be for our party.”

“Some people used to say I was running because I really wanted to be vice president,” she said a bit later in her remarks, a smile on her face. “I think I’ve pretty well settled that question.”

“Has she settled that question?” Ingraham wanted to know from the former president.

Should Nikki Haley drop out? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (513 Votes) No: 3% (18 Votes)

“Well, I settled it about three months ago,” Trump replied to laughter and cheers from the audience that could not have been reassuring to supporters of the state’s former governor.

Trump commented on how poorly Haley’s campaign has been. “You’re not supposed to lose your home state,” he said, before commenting on her performance — and his win — in Iowa.

That, of course, led to the logical question from Ingraham.

“Why do you think she’s staying in the race?” she asked.

“I don’t think she knows how to get out, actually,” Trump replied. “I really don’t.”

Trump said Haley had a lot of money behind her, largely from Democrats looking to damage Trump before the widely anticipated rematch between him and incumbent President Joe Biden.

“The Democrats are giving her money and she’s playing into the game,” he said. “I think she just can’t get herself to get out.”

You can watch the entire exchange below.







The South Carolina primary is scheduled for Saturday.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.