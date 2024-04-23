Trump Kicks Off Trial Day with a Direct Accusation Against Biden

President Joe Biden was not in Manhattan on Monday, but his minions were hard at work on his behalf, former President Donald Trump charged Monday.

“I just want to say before we begin — these are all Biden trials,” Trump said in a video posted to his Truth Social platform on the day opening statements were to come in his trial on charges of falsifying business records. “This is done as election interference. Everybody knows it.”

“I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania and Georgia and lots of other places campaigning, and it’s very unfair. Fortunately, the poll numbers are very good. They’ve been going up because people understand what’s going on,” he said.

Trump said Biden is behind the weaponization of the legal system against him.

🚨TRUMP: “These are all Biden trials. These are done as election interference, everyone knows it—This is a witch hunt.” pic.twitter.com/O8ngZ3q3Jt — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 22, 2024

“This is a witch hunt, and it’s a shame, and it comes out of Washington,” Trump said.

“It’s in coordination with Washington — everything — including the DA’s office is in coordination with Washington,” Trump said. “I just want people to understand that this is done for the purposes of hurting the opponent of the worst president in the history of our country.”

“It’s a very, very sad day in America, I can tell you that,” Trump added.

Trump said the charge against him in his current trial is ludicrous.

“The Corrupt Soros Funded District Attorney, Alvin Bragg, who has totally lost control of Violent Crime in New York, says that the payment of money to a lawyer, for legal services rendered, should not be referred to in a Ledger as LEGAL EXPENSE. What other term would be more appropriate???” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“Believe it or not, this is the pretext under which I was Indicted, and that Legal Scholars and Experts CANNOT BELIEVE. It is also the perfect Crooked Joe Biden NARRATIVE — To be STUCK in a courtroom, and not be allowed to campaign for President of the United States!” Trump posted.

Legal expert Jonathan Turley said the trial to date has him “in utter disbelief,” according to Fox News.

“What is clear, is in this case, Trump is right. I mean, this is an embarrassment. I mean, the fact that we are actually talking about this case being presented in a New York courtroom, leaves me in utter disbelief. I mean, the the arguments today did in fact capture all the problems here,” the Fox News contributor said.

“You had this misdemeanor under state law, that had run out, this is going back to relate it to the 2016 election. And they zapped it back into life by alleging that there was a campaign finance violation under the federal laws that doesn’t exist,” he said.

Turley said the trial shows a contrast between what the presidential candidates are allowed to do.

“This case should not have been brought, and if it were brought, there was no reason to have this right before the election in my view. But this is becoming the split screen election,” Turley said.

“Earlier it was pretty damaging to see the split screen between Trump in different courtrooms. This is even more effective when the other side of the screen shows Biden campaigning in key states like Pennsylvania, while he’s held in this courtroom,” Turley said.

“It really brings home something that bothers a lot of Americans, including people don’t particularly like Trump, that this is the weaponization of the criminal legal system. It’s something we should all be able to condemn,” he said.

