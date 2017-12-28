This is How Trump Could Kill the Iran Nuke Deal by January

President Donald Trump will have the opportunity to follow through with his campaign promise to get rid of the Iran deal at the start of the new year.

He let the deal stand through the first year of his administration at the urging of senior officials but was more impatient with what he calls “the worst deal ever” during a speech in October, according to Politico.

“(I)n the event we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated,” Trump said in his speech.

Little progress in the three months since then has been made by Congress or European countries toward a solution to address the weaknesses of the deal.

Politico reported that members of Congress are discussing how to extend the deal, but the Republicans and Democrats can not even agree on a measure in time.

“It’s entirely possible that Trump tells Congress and the Europeans, ‘I gave you 90 days to get your act together and you didn’t — and I’m done,’” CEO of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies Mark Dubowitz said.

Every 90 days, Trump is required to certify if Tehran is meeting the obligations agreed on in the 2015 deal negotiated by the Obama administration.

The U.K., Russia, France, China and Germany were also part of the deal that lifted U.S. and European sanctions on Iran in exchange for limiting Tehran’s nuclear program, according to Politico

The president refused to certify that Iran was holding up its part of the deal in mid-October due to Iranian aggression in the Middle East. This created a 60-day time frame for Congress to restore the sanctions by a simple majority, but Congress did not take any action.

The next certification deadline is Jan. 11, 2018, and waivers of U.S. sanctions on Iran are due for renewal between Jan. 12 and Jan. 17. The waivers have to be renewed every 120 days.

If Trump does not renew the waivers and restores the sanctions, Tehran may restart its nuclear program which could lead to a military confrontation with the U.S. and Israel, Politico reported.

National security adviser H.R. McMaster has been working with Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker and Democrat Ben Cardin to come up with legislation that could keep Trump from completely withdrawing from the deal.

A new congressional measure could also end the requirement that the president has to re-certify the deal every 90 days.

Corker told Politico, “I’m actually feeling like we might get someplace” with the new legislation. However, there will not be a lot of time to write the new measure after Congress reconvenes in early January before the deal’s deadlines.

Despite Corker’s optimism, many people are still worried that Trump may ignore his advisers, like he did with the Jerusalem decision, and get rid of the deal completely.

“The usual logic that guides U.S. national security policy may be chucked out the window because the president is trying to fulfill a reckless campaign promise,” executive director of the Arms Control Association Daryl Kimball said.

