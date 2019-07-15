Trump Knocks ‘Fake Polls’ That Show Him Trailing Major Dems: ‘They Will Never Learn’ from 2016

President Donald Trump raised doubts on Monday about polling that shows him losing to multiple Democratic candidates, if the presidential election were held now, noting he was behind in nearly every major poll in 2016 too.

Multiple polls released in the last five weeks show the president losing to some of his top opponents in the Democratic primary field.

A NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll gives former Vice President Joe Biden a 51 to 42 percent lead over Trump.

Additionally, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont enjoys a five-point advantage, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts tops him by five points and Sen. Kamala Harris of California leads by one.

Trump’s overall job approval rating is 45 percent in the poll.

The survey, conducted between July 7-9, consisted of 800 registered voters.

A Fox News poll released in mid-June found Biden with a 10-point lead over Trump, 49 to 39 percent, while Sanders was up nine points, Warren two percentage points and Harris again one point ahead.

Similarly, a Washington Post/ABC News poll published in early June showed Biden ahead of the president by 10 percentage points (53 to 43), while Harris was ahead by two points and Sanders by one.

Here we go with the Fake Polls. Just like what happened with the Election against Crooked Hillary Clinton. ABC, NBC, CNN, @nytimes, @washingtonpost, they all got it wrong, on purpose. Suppression Polls so early? They will never learn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

Trump tweeted on Monday, “Here we go with the Fake Polls. Just like what happened with the Election against Crooked Hillary Clinton. ABC, NBC, CNN, @nytimes, @washingtonpost, they all got it wrong, on purpose. Suppression Polls so early? They will never learn!”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was ahead of Trump in the Real Clear Politics average of polls by slightly more than three percentage points — approximately 47 to 44 percent — and in nearly every major poll in November 2016.

Further, she enjoyed double-digit leads over her Republican opponent in multiple polls (CNBC, USA Today, Associated Press) taken fewer than two weeks before the election.

Trump led in only one group’s polling listed in the RCP average in the two months leading up to the elections, the LA Times/USC daily tracking.

Just as the president tweeted on Monday, ABC, NBC, CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times all showed him losing to Clinton.

Another fact Trump might find encouraging is internal polling circulated by top Democrats shows the House’s most progressive members — including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota — have become the defining face of their party, according to Axios.

Seventy-four percent of voters polled recognized Ocasio-Cortez, but only 22 percent held a favorable view of her.

Additionally, 53 percent of respondents knew of Omar; however, only nine percent viewed her favorably.

Socialism, which Trump argues all Democratic presidential candidates are hoping to implement in the U.S. to one degree or another, did not poll well.

Only 18 percent of respondents found socialism favorable, while 69 percent did not.

