President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as a corrupt politician who in 47 years in government did more for himself and his family than he ever did for average Americans.

During a rally in Carson City, Nevada, Trump said Biden will “surrender your country to the radical socialist left. You see that happening. This election is a choice between a Trump super recovery, which we’re in right now, or a Biden depression.”

Trump said Biden is part of the political class that has leeched off of average Americans for decades.

“Joe Biden is from a failed and corrupt political class that enriched itself while draining the economic life and soul from our country. Guy’s been here for 47 years,” Trump said.

“Isn’t it amazing? I do something, he says, ‘Oh, I would’ve done it …’ He’s been here for 47 years. Now, all of a sudden he says, ‘Oh, we should have done this,'” Trump said.

As the crowd chanted “lock him up,” Trump said the election is the country’s chance to finish the job it began in 2016.

“In 2016, you voted to fire this corrupt and decrepit political establishment. And you elected an outsider as president who is finally putting America first,” he said.

“Joe Biden is and always has been a corrupt politician. He always has been. And as far as I’m concerned, the Biden family is a criminal enterprise. It really is,” Trump said.

“Look at what’s going on. I don’t know what’s going on with the Democrats, they’re a very powerful party. But it’s not the Democrats. It’s the Democrats plus the fake news media. And then it’s also including Big Tech. Here it is. It’s me. I’m all you have between your Second Amendment and chaos and all the problems. It’s me. I’m all you have,” Trump said.

A few minutes later, Trump lashed out at Biden’s mental competence.

“Look, Biden is gone. Let’s not kid ourselves. We want to be nice. Biden is gonzo,” Trump said, before moving onto Democratic vice presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris.

“Can you imagine having Kamala? Most liberal member of Congress. The most liberal member of Congress. And I think that whole thing, that’s why Nancy Pelosi is talking about the 25th Amendment. That’s the real reason. They want to get [Biden] the hell out,” he said.

“The Bidens make crooked Hillary Clinton looked like an absolute amateur. And she’s pretty bad,” Trump said.

Later in the speech (about the 28:30-mark in the video above), Trump said as “giant trove” of emails published by the New York Post, obtained from the copied hard drive of a laptop computer that had been left in a shop for repairs, show “Hunter Biden making deals, setting up meetings with his father, Joe, and using the office of the vice president for a for-profit cash machine. That’s what it is.”

“This guy is a vacuum cleaner. He follows his father around and takes millions, hundreds of millions and billions of dollars out of these countries. I mean, that is so dishonest. That’s so crooked.

“I call him the human vacuum cleaner, right? You know those things on television. He’s better than any one of them.

“Joe Biden said he knew nothing, but he lied, because I’m telling you, this laptop is a disaster,” Trump said.

