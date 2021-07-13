Former President Donald Trump released a statement on Tuesday morning calling out President Joe Biden’s flight to Pennsylvania to stop a potential audit of the 2020 presidential election.

“Joe Biden is going to Pennsylvania today in a rush in order to stop the Forensic Audit that the Pennsylvania Republican Senate is in the process of doing. Philadelphia was a cesspool of corruption, which will soon be revealed by the audit,” Trump said in the statement.

“Why are they so concerned that a President, who never goes anywhere, would hop onto beautiful Air Force One and head to Philadelphia if it were an honest election? Why not let the audit go forward and make everybody, on both sides, happy? The results will be the results,” he added.

NEW! What Do You Have to Hide, Joe? pic.twitter.com/C9qtsGCeNi — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) July 13, 2021

The former president continued to question the election results in Philadelphia in the statement.

“But they know it was not an honest election, Philadelphia was one of the most corrupt cities in the Country — and so it Detroit, and so is Milwaukee, and so is Atlanta, and Pittsburgh, and Oakland, and Baltimore,” he said. “Corruption has gone on for years, but in the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, with the mail-in ballots and the use of Covid to cheat, corruption reached new levels.”

Trump also referred to many of the election fraud allegations Americans saw in media reports following the November election.

“Remember the poll watchers being thrown out, the windows being sealed so nobody could look in, the ballot drops, and all of the other events that took place that changed so rapidly the Big Trump Win on election night,” he said.

Trump added, “Joe should say go forward with this, with all of these audits. His visit is a joke. He doesn’t need to visit, all he needs to do is let them do an audit and find out what happened. Who knows, maybe they’ll say the election was on the up and up, but many people would be shocked.”

The former president specifically referred to the Maricopa County election audit in Arizona.

“Let the audit go forward like it is in Arizona, despite 107 Democrat lawyers trying to stop it and failing,” he said.

Trump concluded by saying, “Let the Forensic Audit go, Joe. Don’t fight it. Show them how honest it was.”

The statement followed his speech on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas.

In a nonscientific straw poll of 1,000 attendees, 95 percent of those responding said they wanted the GOP to embrace Trump’s agenda for the future, according to NBC News.

The straw poll gave Trump an approval rating of 97 percent, with 87 percent saying they strongly approved of the job he did as president, according to Fox News.

President Trump right on target that our movement is growing because people of ALL colors & backgrounds benefit from Conservative Values & putting America First! 🎯👨🏼👩🏽‍🦱👮🏼‍♂️🇺🇸 https://t.co/PbBEqt8Kv7 — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) February 28, 2021



The poll also delivered a ringing endorsement for the man himself, as Trump won the presidential straw poll with 55 percent support. The poll found 68 percent wanted him to run in 2024, with 15 percent opposed and 17 percent undecided.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also fared well in the eyes of CPAC attendees.

He won a poll that asked who should be the Republican nominee in 2024 if Trump, who has teased a run but not made a definitive statement, does not run, according to Fox News.

DeSantis was also second in the poll that included Trump with 21 percent support, according to CNN.

